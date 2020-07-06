Hudson to take oath of office as 36th SCC commissioner

Published Monday, Jul. 6, 2020, 5:58 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Jehmal T. Hudson will take the oath of office as the 36th commissioner of the State Corporation Commission today.

Hudson was appointed by Gov. Ralph Northam on June 9th to a vacant commission term that began on February 1.

The SCC will video webcast the 10 a.m. proceeding. Virginia Supreme Court Justice Cleo E. Powell will administer the oath.

A webcast stream link will become active prior to the ceremony at: scc.virginia.gov/pages/Webcasting

Before being appointed to the commission, Hudson, 49, served as vice president of government affairs for the National Hydropower Association. For more than a decade, he served in a variety of roles at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, including director of government affairs.

Hudson earned his law degree from the Vermont Law School and obtained his undergraduate degree from Adelphi University.

The other two SCC commissioners are Mark C. Christie, the current chair, and Judith Williams Jagdmann. The commissioners serve six-year terms.

Established in 1902, the SCC’s authority encompasses utilities, insurance, state-chartered financial institutions, securities, retail franchising, railroad safety, and underground utility damage prevention.

The commission also serves as the Commonwealth’s central filing office for all Virginia and foreign corporations, limited liability companies, general and limited partnerships, and business trusts that are authorized to transact business in Virginia.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments