HUD awards $31M to renew support to Virginia homelessness programs

HUD Mid-Atlantic Deputy Regional Administrator Jane Miller announced Monday $31.3 million to renew support to 133 homeless housing and service programs in Virginia.

HUD’s Continuum of Care Program provides critically needed funding to local programs and projects assisting individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

Due to the pandemic, this funding renews grants for existing programs. This process was dramatically streamlined because communities have been and will continue to be consumed with the COVID-19 response and have limited capacity to participate in the traditional CoC competition.

“As the Commonwealth continues to deal with this health crisis, this funding will significantly bolster the ongoing efforts of our Continuum of Care partners,” said Miller. “At HUD, we are grateful for all they do to support and protect those experiencing homelessness, especially during this difficult time.”

CoC grants support a broad array of interventions designed to assist individuals and families experiencing homelessness, particularly those living in places not meant for habitation, located in sheltering programs, or at imminent risk of becoming homeless. Each year, HUD serves more than a million people through emergency shelter, transitional and permanent housing programs.

Nationally, $2.5 billion has been awarded to 6,597 local homeless assistance programs.

Continuum of Care Amount Richmond/Henrico, Chesterfield, Hanover Counties CoC $5,111,880 Norfolk, Chesapeake, Suffolk/Isle of Wight, Southampton Counties CoC $3,850,578 Roanoke City & County, Salem CoC $950,126 Virginia Beach CoC $1,810,865 Charlottesville CoC $442,122 Newport News, Hampton/Virginia Peninsula CoC $1,957,101 Portsmouth CoC $1,246,649 Lynchburg CoC $378,396 Harrisonburg, Winchester/Western Virginia CoC $389,115 Fredericksburg/Spotsylvania, Stafford Counties CoC $381,947 Virginia Balance of State CoC $1,581,818 Arlington County CoC $1,655,980 Fairfax County CoC $9,503,777 Loudoun County CoC $178,836 Alexandria CoC $895,094 Prince William County CoC $1,041,487 TOTAL $31,375,771

