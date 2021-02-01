HUD awards $31M to renew support to Virginia homelessness programs
HUD Mid-Atlantic Deputy Regional Administrator Jane Miller announced Monday $31.3 million to renew support to 133 homeless housing and service programs in Virginia.
HUD’s Continuum of Care Program provides critically needed funding to local programs and projects assisting individuals and families experiencing homelessness.
See a complete list of Virginia’s homeless projects awarded funding.
Due to the pandemic, this funding renews grants for existing programs. This process was dramatically streamlined because communities have been and will continue to be consumed with the COVID-19 response and have limited capacity to participate in the traditional CoC competition.
“As the Commonwealth continues to deal with this health crisis, this funding will significantly bolster the ongoing efforts of our Continuum of Care partners,” said Miller. “At HUD, we are grateful for all they do to support and protect those experiencing homelessness, especially during this difficult time.”
CoC grants support a broad array of interventions designed to assist individuals and families experiencing homelessness, particularly those living in places not meant for habitation, located in sheltering programs, or at imminent risk of becoming homeless. Each year, HUD serves more than a million people through emergency shelter, transitional and permanent housing programs.
Nationally, $2.5 billion has been awarded to 6,597 local homeless assistance programs.
|Continuum of Care
|Amount
|Richmond/Henrico, Chesterfield, Hanover Counties CoC
|$5,111,880
|Norfolk, Chesapeake, Suffolk/Isle of Wight, Southampton Counties CoC
|$3,850,578
|Roanoke City & County, Salem CoC
|$950,126
|Virginia Beach CoC
|$1,810,865
|Charlottesville CoC
|$442,122
|Newport News, Hampton/Virginia Peninsula CoC
|$1,957,101
|Portsmouth CoC
|$1,246,649
|Lynchburg CoC
|$378,396
|Harrisonburg, Winchester/Western Virginia CoC
|$389,115
|Fredericksburg/Spotsylvania, Stafford Counties CoC
|$381,947
|Virginia Balance of State CoC
|$1,581,818
|Arlington County CoC
|$1,655,980
|Fairfax County CoC
|$9,503,777
|Loudoun County CoC
|$178,836
|Alexandria CoC
|$895,094
|Prince William County CoC
|$1,041,487
|TOTAL
|$31,375,771