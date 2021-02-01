 

HUD awards $31M to renew support to Virginia homelessness programs

Published Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, 6:23 pm

HUD Mid-Atlantic Deputy Regional Administrator Jane Miller announced Monday $31.3 million to renew support to 133 homeless housing and service programs in Virginia.

HUD’s Continuum of Care Program provides critically needed funding to local programs and projects assisting individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

See a complete list of Virginia’s homeless projects awarded funding.

Due to the pandemic, this funding renews grants for existing programs. This process was dramatically streamlined because communities have been and will continue to be consumed with the COVID-19 response and have limited capacity to participate in the traditional CoC competition.

“As the Commonwealth continues to deal with this health crisis, this funding will significantly bolster the ongoing efforts of our Continuum of Care partners,” said Miller. “At HUD, we are grateful for all they do to support and protect those experiencing homelessness, especially during this difficult time.”

CoC grants support a broad array of interventions designed to assist individuals and families experiencing homelessness, particularly those living in places not meant for habitation, located in sheltering programs, or at imminent risk of becoming homeless. Each year, HUD serves more than a million people through emergency shelter, transitional and permanent housing programs.

Nationally, $2.5 billion has been awarded to 6,597 local homeless assistance programs.

Continuum of Care Amount
Richmond/Henrico, Chesterfield, Hanover Counties CoC $5,111,880
Norfolk, Chesapeake, Suffolk/Isle of Wight, Southampton Counties CoC $3,850,578
Roanoke City & County, Salem CoC $950,126
Virginia Beach CoC $1,810,865
Charlottesville CoC $442,122
Newport News, Hampton/Virginia Peninsula CoC $1,957,101
Portsmouth CoC $1,246,649
Lynchburg CoC $378,396
Harrisonburg, Winchester/Western Virginia CoC $389,115
Fredericksburg/Spotsylvania, Stafford Counties CoC $381,947
Virginia Balance of State CoC $1,581,818
Arlington County CoC $1,655,980
Fairfax County CoC $9,503,777
Loudoun County CoC $178,836
Alexandria CoC $895,094
Prince William County CoC $1,041,487
TOTAL $31,375,771

 


