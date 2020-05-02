HUD awards $274,168 for housing assistance to low-income residents in Ninth District
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded $274,168 to public housing agencies in Virginia’s Ninth District to support housing assistance for low-income residents.
The funding was awarded through the CARES Act Admin Fee Regular and Mainstream Voucher Program. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-Va.) issued the following statement:
“The coronavirus outbreak has inflicted economic hardship on many. HUD’s award of $274,168 for housing assistance in the Ninth District will bring relief to individuals and families receiving housing assistance who are having greater difficulty paying their bills.”
Griffith supported the CARES Act. Public housing agencies receiving funds include:
- Bristol Redevelopment & Housing Authority, Bristol – $32,314
- Norton Redevelopment & Housing Authority, Norton – $11,276
- Wytheville Redevelopment & Housing Authority, Wytheville – $14,180
- Wise County Redevelopment & Housing Authority, Coeburn – $76,026
- Marion Redevelopment & Housing Authority, Marion – $25,572
- Scott County Redevelopment & Housing Authority, Duffield – $23,142
- Abingdon Redevelopment and Housing Authority, Abingdon – $11,954
- Lee County Redevelopment & Housing Authority, Jonesville – $50,504
- Covington Redevelopment & Housing Authority, Covington – $5,334
- Big Stone Gap Redevelopment and Housing Authority, Big Stone Gap – $11,596
- People Inc. of Southwest Virginia, Abingdon – $12,270
