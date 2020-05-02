HUD awards $274,168 for housing assistance to low-income residents in Ninth District

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded $274,168 to public housing agencies in Virginia’s Ninth District to support housing assistance for low-income residents.

The funding was awarded through the CARES Act Admin Fee Regular and Mainstream Voucher Program. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-Va.) issued the following statement:

“The coronavirus outbreak has inflicted economic hardship on many. HUD’s award of $274,168 for housing assistance in the Ninth District will bring relief to individuals and families receiving housing assistance who are having greater difficulty paying their bills.”

Griffith supported the CARES Act. Public housing agencies receiving funds include:

Bristol Redevelopment & Housing Authority, Bristol – $32,314

Norton Redevelopment & Housing Authority, Norton – $11,276

Wytheville Redevelopment & Housing Authority, Wytheville – $14,180

Wise County Redevelopment & Housing Authority, Coeburn – $76,026

Marion Redevelopment & Housing Authority, Marion – $25,572

Scott County Redevelopment & Housing Authority, Duffield – $23,142

Abingdon Redevelopment and Housing Authority, Abingdon – $11,954

Lee County Redevelopment & Housing Authority, Jonesville – $50,504

Covington Redevelopment & Housing Authority, Covington – $5,334

Big Stone Gap Redevelopment and Housing Authority, Big Stone Gap – $11,596

People Inc. of Southwest Virginia, Abingdon – $12,270

