HRECC to undergo accreditation assessment on July 19

Published Sunday, Jul. 11, 2021, 6:31 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A team of assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. is set for a virtual examination of Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center policies, procedures, operations, and support services on July 19.

Verification by the team that the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communication Center meets the Commission’s state-of-the-art standards is part of a voluntary process to maintain accreditation – “a highly prized recognition of public safety communications excellence,” Director Courtney Doberstein said.

As part of the on-site assessment, agency employees and members of the community are invited to offer comments by calling 540-432-6090 on July 19, between the hours of 3-5 p.m.

Comments will be taken by the assessment team. Telephone comments are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA’s standards.

A copy of the standards is available at the Public Safety Building by calling 540-434-4436.

Those wishing to offer written comments about the HRECC’s ability to meet the standards for accreditation are requested to write:

Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc.

13575 Heathcote Blvd, Suite 320

Gainesville, VA 20155.

“HRECC must continuously comply with over two hundred rigorous standards in order to maintain accredited status,” Doberstein said.

Doberstein further explained that “accreditation provides official recognition of the dedication and hard work of professionals here at HRECC who work tirelessly 24-hours a day, seven-days a week to assist our community in emergency situations.”

Accreditation is for four years, during which the agency must submit annual reports attesting continued compliance with those standards under which it was initially accredited.