HRC hails reintroduction of Every Child Deserves a Family Act

The Human Rights Campaign hailed the reintroduction of the Every Child Deserves a Family Act, which would prohibit federally funded child welfare service providers from discriminating against children, families, and individuals based on religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, and marital status.

The bill was reintroduced by Congressman John Lewis (D-GA).

“The Every Child Deserves a Family Act would enact critically important protections for LGBTQ youth and families,” said David Stacy, HRC’s Government Affairs Director.“Congressman John Lewis has been a longtime champion for LGBTQ equality and we are grateful for his leadership on this legislation and his work advocating for other pro-equality measures like the Equality Act.”

There are more than 440,000 children in the foster care system, with over 120,000 of them waiting for a permanent family. More than 20,000 youth “age out” of care each year without any family and with limited support and resources. Among other things, the Every Child Deserves a Family Act would ban conversion therapy for children receiving or participating in federally funded child welfare programs or services and require federally funded child welfare services and staff training to be affirming of foster children’s complex social identities, including their race, color, national origin, ability, religion, sex, sexual orientation and gender identity, as currently required for runaway and homeless youth.

The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) civil rights organization, will continue to fight alongside coalition partners in ensuring all children have the dignity, safety, and respect, regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation.

