hpd to host series of events to recognize 150 years of the department

As the Harrisonburg Police Department nears the 150th anniversary of serving The Friendly City on Nov. 12, the HPD will be celebrating the important milestone through a series of events and recognitions focused on honoring all those who have contributed to HPD over the years.

The department officially was founded on Nov. 12, 1872, when the then Harrisonburg Town Council selected the first paid Chief of Police, Joseph Kelly. Chief Kelly was joined by one paid police aide. In the intervening years, the department has seen another 21 chiefs serve and has grown to more than 100 officers.

In addition to custom anniversary badges officers are now wearing to mark the occasion, HPD will place a time capsule in the public safety building courtyard, create a video of stories and interviews from HPD retirees about the department’s history, host a banquet to celebrate 150 years of service, among other events. They have already placed a memorial stone at the gravesite of Lt. Leon Byrd, HPD’s first African American member to reach the rank of lieutenant.

“We’ve been serving the people of Harrisonburg for 150 years, and every one of us over those many years has been honored to do so,” said Kelly Warner, HPD chief.. “A lot has changed since November 1872, from equipment and crime solving techniques to policing models, and we will always strive to continue to grow and evolve to provide the best service we can to our community.”

A series of social media posts will offer historical spotlights, showcasing department “firsts,” notable stories, advancements, projects and people who made HPD was it is over the many years.

The Harrisonburg community is invited and encouraged to join in on the celebration.

“I hope many of you will join us in the coming weeks in reflecting on the history of our department, and in looking forward to the future we build here together,” said Warner.

Follow HPD on Facebook to see 150th anniversary posts.