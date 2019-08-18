HPD reminds citizens of Community Cams program

The Harrisonburg Police Department is reminding residents of the importance of being observant and vigilant while in their communities following a recent hit and run and also encouraging registration in a new initiative that aims to fight crime, the Community Cams program.

The reminder comes following a hit-and-run accident late Wednesday night in the 700 block of Vine Street. Shortly before midnight, a driver struck a bicyclist, who suffered serious injury. At the time, there were no witnesses that could provide leads into the incident. During a canvass of the neighborhood by Harrisonburg Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, a surveillance camera was located. This camera provided valuable evidence to aid in the investigation.

HPD recently unveiled the new Community Cams program, which promotes residents and businesses to register the location of their security surveillance cameras with the Harrisonburg Police Department. When an incident occurs in the area of a camera, HPD can ask the individual or business to provide access to their saved video recordings to potentially aid an ongoing investigation.

“Community Cams is an easy way that residents and business owners can be a key part in keeping an eye out in our community,” HPD Sgt. Charles Grubbs said. “When we have incidents, as in this week’s hit-andrun, information from our residents can help solve the case.”

Registration in the program is completely free, and participants can leave the program at any time. Learn more at www.harrisonburgva.gov/community-cams.

Anyone with information related to Wednesday’s hit and run is encouraged to contact HPD at 540-434-4436. Anonymous tips related to this or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or text “HPD” plus the tip to Crimes (274637). For more information on the Community Cams program or if internet access is not available to register, please contact the HPD Community Resources Unit at (540) 437-2635.

