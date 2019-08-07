HPD, others to take part in mass casualty response training

The Harrisonburg Police Department, along with other area law enforcement and emergency response agencies, will take part in a mass casualty response training this week.

The training, scheduled for the morning of Thursday, Aug. 8, will take place at Waterman Elementary School. Residents will see an increased number of first responders in the area during the training and should not be alarmed. Training will be completed by noon.

The scenario will allow HPD, Harrisonburg Fire Department, Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, HarrisonburgRockingham Emergency Communications Center and other first responders to analyze their response to an mass casualty event. The training will focus on all areas of a response to such an incident, from what actions to take at the scene to how information about such an event is provided to the community.

“Scenarios such as these allow us to put our training to the test and see what works well and what we need to improve on,” HPD Sgt. Chris Monahan said. “These trainings are one of a number of efforts we undertake throughout the year to make sure emergency responders are ready to act when called upon, no matter the situation.”

