HPD K9 officers compete in Iron Dog competition

Published Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, 1:07 am

Iron DogHarrisonburg Police Department K9 Officers Dolph and Hummel each competed in the 2019 Iron Dog competition held in Fauquier County on Sept. 28.

The competition was a test of endurance and skill for both the officers and their K9 partners. Both officers competed against over 25 K9 teams from across Virginia and Maryland.

Throughout the 1 1/2 mile courses, K9 Teams had to complete 7 different events that tested each K9’s skills. These events ranged from sniffing out narcotics to criminal apprehension.

The following awards were rewarded to HPD K9 Teams:

Officer Dolph and K9 Tyr

  • 2nd Place Hardest Hitting Dog
  • 2nd Place Narcotics Detection
  • 3rd Place Firearms Event

Officer Hummel and K9 Vader

  • 3rd Place Overall
  • 2nd Place Criminal Apprehension
  • 2nd Place Area Search
  • 3rd Place Muzzle Event
  • 3rd Place Narcotics Detection



