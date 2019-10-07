HPD K9 officers compete in Iron Dog competition

Harrisonburg Police Department K9 Officers Dolph and Hummel each competed in the 2019 Iron Dog competition held in Fauquier County on Sept. 28.

The competition was a test of endurance and skill for both the officers and their K9 partners. Both officers competed against over 25 K9 teams from across Virginia and Maryland.

Throughout the 1 1/2 mile courses, K9 Teams had to complete 7 different events that tested each K9’s skills. These events ranged from sniffing out narcotics to criminal apprehension.

The following awards were rewarded to HPD K9 Teams:

Officer Dolph and K9 Tyr

2nd Place Hardest Hitting Dog

2nd Place Narcotics Detection

3rd Place Firearms Event

Officer Hummel and K9 Vader