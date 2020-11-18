HPD, Harrisonburg Police Foundation team up for Shop-with-a-Cop event

The Harrisonburg Police Foundation will support the Harrisonburg Police Department initiative this holiday season to bring cheer to families and individuals in need.

Since 2016, Shop-with-a-Cop has been helping those in the community that otherwise would not have a happy holiday. The Harrisonburg Police Foundation plans to raise the funds needed to back HPD’s efforts.

For this year’s event, HPD will partner with the Boys and Girls Club and Social Services to purchase Christmas gifts for underprivileged children. The department will deliver meals to the families. HPD will also conduct a police caravan with Santa and deliver the gifts directly to children at their homes.

“The focus this holiday season is to provide a positive holiday experience for impacted families, especially helping those facing greater economic impact this year due to Covid-19,” Harrisonburg Police Foundation Chairman David Jackson said. “Our intent is to raise more funds this year than what was historically done and increase the number of children and families benefited by this initiative.”

Shop-with-a-Cop, which HPD started in 2016, would not be possible without the help of local donors, whose generosity has afforded HPD officers and employees the opportunity to play Santa’s little helpers in the community.

“We welcome the Harrisonburg Police Foundation’s willingness and financial support to make this holiday season brighter in our community,” said HPD’s Captain Rod Pollard.

To make donations to the “Shop-with-a-cop” initiative and find out more about this as well as other community-focused programs supported by the Harrisonburg Police Foundation, go to harrisonburgpolicefoundation.org.

The Harrisonburg Police Foundation was formed in 2010. Its mission is to raise awareness of the role of the Harrisonburg Police Department in our community buy promoting positive police and community relations between the Harrisonburg Police Department and area businesses, civic organizations and Individuals.

