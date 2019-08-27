Howell Metal to invest $8M to expand production in Shenandoah County

Howell Metal, an established manufacturer of copper tubing and line sets for residential and commercial construction markets, will invest $8 million to expand production at its operation in Shenandoah County. Virginia successfully competed with Utah, Mississippi, and Ontario, Canada, for the project, which will create 102 new jobs.

“Howell Metal’s 50-year tenure is a tremendous success story for Shenandoah County, and with this expansion and the addition of more than 100 high-quality jobs, I am confident the company will continue to be a major asset to the local economy,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “The Shenandoah Valley offers unique market access and a strong manufacturing workforce, with 14 top-tier colleges and universities ensuring a reliable pipeline of skilled talent. We are honored that Howell Metal is reinvesting in the Commonwealth and look forward to its next phase of growth in the region.”

Howell Metal is a subsidiary of parent company Mueller Industries, Inc. With over a century of experience, Mueller Industries has built a global reputation for providing high-quality products. The companies that comprise Mueller Industries are involved in a wide array of different markets and industries, with a prominent competency in piping systems, climate products, and industrial metals and components. The company is headquartered in Collierville, Tennessee, and employs over 5,000 people worldwide. Interested candidates for employment with Howell Metal may apply at the New Market, Virginia plant or at howellmetal.com.

“Howell Metal has earned respect around the country for excellence in manufacturing, and the company’s expansion is a testament to the region’s ability to attract industry-leading businesses to locate and expand in the Shenandoah Valley,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Manufacturers benefit from the region’s talent pool, connectivity to markets, infrastructure, and proximity to the Virginia Inland Port. As one of the area’s largest employers, we thank Howell for its major contribution to the local economy and for creating valuable, 21st-century jobs.”

“Howell Metal has been proud to be an important enterprise and supporter of Shenandoah County for over five decades,” said Mueller Streamline Co. President Devin Malone. “Our manufacturing expansion, training initiatives, and other investments in New Market are the latest examples in our ongoing industriousness to work with the town, county, and state authorities to provide jobs, growth, and new opportunities to the region and its people. We are proud to be able to work with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, Shenandoah County, and the Port of Virginia in bringing these new manufacturing capabilities and jobs to the area.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Shenandoah County and the Port of Virginia to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Northam approved a $400,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Shenandoah County with the project. Howell Metal will be eligible to receive Sales and Use Tax exemptions on manufacturing equipment, as well as benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program.

“Howell Metal has served our community as one of the largest employers in Shenandoah County for over 50 years,” said Jenna French, Director of Tourism and Business Development for Shenandoah County. “We are thrilled to support the company in its expansion, as it is not only a staple in the County but has also served as a strong partner in driving economic progress locally. We look forward to Howell Metal’s continued success and to working with the company to coordinate training opportunities to fill and support the additional jobs created through this effort.”

“Virginia and Shenandoah County have the tools, talent, and infrastructure to facilitate trade for this growing manufacturing operation,” said John F. Reinhart, CEO and Executive Director of the Virginia Port Authority. “The Port of Virginia is excited to partner with Howell Metal to continue to provide unparalleled port access into the Shenandoah Valley. Howell Metal’s continued investment and job creation within the Commonwealth, paired with the Port’s investments, will ensure Virginia remains the best place to do business and will help both remain sustainable for years to come.”

“I am thrilled that Howell Metal has received a grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to create 102 new jobs in Shenandoah County,” said Sen. Mark Obenshain.“This serves as a great example of the potential to foster economic growth by encouraging existing businesses to reinvest and expand their operations here in the Shenandoah Valley.”

“Today’s announcement is a credit to the hard work being done by the dedicated professionals of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership,” said Del. Todd Gilbert.“Growing and diversifying our economy is critical to the future of our Commonwealth, and I am proud of the work the General Assembly has done to support VEDP’s vital mission of bringing more jobs and prosperity to Virginia.”

