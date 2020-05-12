How working with a cash home buyer might be easier than you think

Instead of going through real estate agents and middlemen, you can simply skip past to selling your property for cash to a registered cash buyer. Property cash buyers are individuals and companies, like Nexus Home Buyers, that give you a valuation on your property. If everything goes to plan, they hand you the money on the spot, or at a time of your choosing.

This is the easiest way to approach the house selling process and guarantees you a host of benefits, such as the following:

Your House Will Sell Fast

If you’re looking for a quick sale, a cash buyer, such as Axess Home Buyers, is a perfect choice. Normally, you’ll have to put your house on the market for several months and follow tedious procedures to make the sale. But, with a cash buyer, an offer will come at your front door within a day of filing your application.

The choice of having a sale this quick is completely up to you. You’ll have ample time to mull things over, but most cash buyers process the purchase within 7 days. This will also help with furthering your plans to relocate to a new home and vouchsafing you from any financial complications.

Your Sale Will Go Through Under Any Conditions

A lot of things can go wrong during a house sale. The buyers may pull out at the last minute if they find another better property or they might not be eligible for personal loans. Sometimes, sale contracts have contingency clauses that enable the buyer to walk out of a sale at any moment for a variety of reasons.

Also, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the housing market is experiencing constant fluctuations. Governments have introduced a limited bandwidth on lending, which has made mortgages very hard to access for buyers. These uncertainties could delay your house sale for a considerable period.

With professional cash buyers, rest assured that once they show an interest, you’re in the clear. They have the cash in hand and personally takes care of any loans or other matters related to the sale.

You Won’t Need To Make Repairs

If you choose to secure the sale through the traditional route, prospective buyers may request to upgrade certain areas of your home or make repairs. With cash buyers, the house is sold on an as-is basis, which means that they can either buy it in its present condition or make a pass.

While a cash buyer may not give you as much money, not having to spend on repairs and upgrades will balance the deficit. There’s also no guarantee that making certain improvements will uptick your house value, as that’s dependent on market demand and other variables. Some home renovations may actually decrease your house’s market value.

Great For Vacant Homes

If you’re already a homeowner and have a vacant property at your disposal, you may not want to go through the trouble of wasting valuable time and resources fixing it. An uninhabited house is susceptible to vandalism, theft, and break-ins. Moreover, the more it stays on the market, the more people begin to wonder why it hasn’t been sold yet. These things can significantly drop its value.

Selling the home for cash is the best way to easily offload a property. The only caveat is that if the property is inherited, you might have to deal with family belongings before making the sale.

Saves Time

Selling a home through an agent can take an emotional and physical toll on you. First, you have to climb the mountain of finding the right agent. Then, you have to spruce up and clean your home for viewings and go back-and-forth with offers from interested buyers. The whole process is time-consuming and riddled with ifs and buts.

All this time is saved and can be used to look for your future home and set up your new life with a cash buyer.

You Don’t Have To Pay A Penny

The problem with traditionally selling your property is that you have to initially invest money to make the sale. From property valuations to soliciting services, you’ll be splurging money.

On the other hand, with cash buyers, you get off scot-free. They personally pay for the fees of the solicitors that arrange the transaction, along with costs associated with property evaluations and surveys. Some regulated cash buyers may also go one step ahead and hire accredit agents from certified agencies. This will save you an enormous amount, which you can put to good use somewhere else.

Bottom Line

A cash buyer irons out any wrinkles in the house selling process and ensures everything goes to plan. It’s hard to compete with the ease, convenience, and saving a cash seller guarantees.

