How unsolicited cold callers can impact day-to-day life

Published Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, 11:23 am

Most people would agree that having a smartphone is something that brings a lot of ease and convenience to daily life. We use these devices for all sorts of purposes these days from socializing with friends and family online to browsing websites, catching up with the news, shopping, entertainment, and for texts and calls.

Of course, there are some downsides to having a smartphone, and one of these is the increase in unsolicited calls that people experience. While these callers used to be limited to landlines, they can now attempt to call people on their mobiles as well. The rise of smartphones has given cold callers an additional means of communication, and many mobile phone users find themselves being bombarded with cold calls every day.

Why Cold Calls Are So Frustrating

Cold callers can cause a lot of frustration and stress for recipients for a range of reasons. If you do receive a lot of cold calls, it is worth using tools such as online reverse phone tools to try and determine whether it is the same companies calling over and over again. You can then take further action to put a stop to this.

Some of the reasons why these calls cause so many issues include:

Tying Up Your Line

One of the issues caused by cold callers is that they tie up your line, which can be very frustrating if you are expecting important business or personal calls. You may not think that the odd cold call would have a big impact, but some mobile users receive an extraordinary number of cold calls each day. This can make it difficult to deal with the calls you need to make or take, as the phone line is always blocked because of the number of cold callers contacting you. If they then leave messages on your answer facility, you have to spend time listening to and deleting these messages.

Causing Inconvenience

Another problem is that these calls can cause a lot of inconvenience. With personal or business calls, you can tell people when it is convenient to call. However, with cold callers, the calls can come through at any time – when you are at work, while you are driving, or when you are in a meeting. This can cause inconvenience and sometimes embarrassment when your mobile keeps going off.

Difficult to Get Rid Of

One other major issue is that cold callers can be very difficult to get rid of, as they just keep talking to try and sell you their service or product. In fact, many people end up simply hanging up on them, but this does not stop them from calling back again, and again, and again. Obviously, this can become extremely annoying and could be classed as harassment. This can then cause a lot of stress for recipients of these calls.

These are some of the main ways in which a lot of unsolicited calls can have an impact on your daily life.

