How Tomi Lahren could really own the libs

Published Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019, 10:56 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Tomi Lahren, who I am told actually exists, which is to say, she wasn’t actually conjured up by a technician at Fox News and then left on the side of the highway when he saw what he had done, has an issue with her new clothing line.

It’s all patriotic, from the marketing, called Freedom, but, thing is, the actual clothes from the clothing line weren’t made in America, because, see, costs.

“We had to make a decision that millions of American companies, especially small business owners, must make when starting a business and go with the American based company that happened to have their manufacturing facilities overseas.”

This, from Amy Robbins, the CEO of Alexo Athletica, the company that Lahren is partnering with in the Freedom rollout.

“Due to the increased labor costs and heightened regulations many US based manufacturers face we were left with little option but to manufacture overseas to start out. We’re working diligently to bring our manufacturing back home to the US and work with other hardworking companies that pride themselves on integrity and quality. If that’s you, we would love to talk to you.”

Increased labor costs and heightened regulations?

Sounds to me that somebody isn’t familiar with the basics of economics, or actually, maybe, they’re all too familiar there at Alexo Athletica.

How economics work, at its core: people want things, other people figure out a way to produce things at a price that the first group are willing to pay, the market brings them together.

Now, I can’t claim to have my fingers on the pulse of the market for Tomi Lahren Freedom products. The stuff is basically yoga with stars and stripes and camo. I don’t personally know a single soul even remotely interested in the Tomi Lahren clothing line, but to be fair, by a show of hands, I had one person faintly admitting to kinda knowing who Tomi Lahren even is.

That said, this seems simple. Assuming there are really people out there who not only know who this Tomi Lahren is, but also want to dress like her, c’mon, they’re patriots, which is to say, they want to buy stuff Made in America, authentic, and they’re willing to pay the price.

Right?

Wait, so, you’re thinking maybe not?

That all the tough talk by the MAGAs about America First is just … bluster?

Hmmm.

I would think that people who want to bring jobs back to America would be glad to pay a few bucks more for crappy leggings with stars and camo flag sports bras.

I mean, I don’t get why there hasn’t been some enterprising patriot agri-entrepreneur to offer an American-picked line of fruits and veggies, sorta the conservative answer to how liberals knock themselves out to go organic and locally-sourced.

If you really want to protect the borders, hey, somebody needs to work the megafarms, and if you’re not exploiting immigrant labor, Americans aren’t going to work long hours in the fields for anywhere near minimum wage.

The way economics works, then, is you have the higher labor costs, for your grapes, your corn, your American flag thong panties, whatever, and you pass them on to consumers.

The libs have proven that you don’t need to keep prices too far down if there is a segment of people who actually want to pay more for organic, or locally-sourced, or boutique craft beers and ciders, or AOC as Che Guevara T-shirts, the rest.

Tomi Lahren, who, again, I am told is an actual person, could make her mark on conservative society by taking a bold stand.

American-made, expensive-as-hell MAGA chic.

You can do it, Tomi. Own the libs!

Column by Chris Graham

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.