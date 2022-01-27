How to win the lottery in the best Canadians’ casinos

Lotteries, in different forms and kinds, have been around for the longest time. They have been around way before the online casinos. In fact, people had some form of a lottery even before there was an organised gambling structure like a casino. After all, there is something about testing your luck that gets people excited and interested. On top of that, if you choose the best no deposit bonuses in Canada, you get to win even more. So, the next time you decide to try your luck at the lotteries, keep these tips in mind.

Choose the correct game

We need to begin with the most crucial step – choosing the right type of lottery game. You can play the lottery both offline and online. You will never lose your ticket on an online lottery system if you play the lottery on online casino sites. Unlike traditional lottery tickets, online lottery tickets do not expire. At present, there are ample lotteries for you to select amongst, though they are not all the same. There are national and state lotteries, and both categories have several games running. Also, for each lottery, players get various odds of winning, and that’s enough to get you interested. In this regard, lottery odds depend on the required winning numbers and the size of the pool of the options available. Your prospects of bringing home the lottery are way better in games with lesser numbers in play.

Go for the less popular lotteries

Popular lotteries, such as Mega Millions and Powerball, tend to draw in all the crowds with the huge jackpots and the respective brands. Such lotteries come with a long and illustrious history, and their outstanding payouts have made them gain a good share of headlines. While those big lotteries appear attractive, it is better to go beyond those major names. The less popular ones usually come with better odds. There is a higher chance of you becoming the only winner when you get the perfect ticket. Splitting your jackpot with several winners tends to deflate the fun – and, of course, the paycheck. The largest lottery jackpot was awarded in 2016 by Powerball. However, the hefty $1.586 billion prizes got split into three tickets. Due to this reason, all three players got to win a lot less than any big lottery winner.

There are different variations of lottery games; you can also find a video lottery. A video lottery terminal (VLT) is a form of electronic gambling machine that is also known as a video gaming terminal, video slots, or the video lottery.

Let the lottery jackpot stack up

They’re usually run by a local lottery and are located in licensed venues like taverns and restaurants. The odds of getting to win the lottery stay the same with each draw on a game. But, lottery jackpots keep on increasing from a week to the other when there are no major winners. Thus, right after finding your ideal lottery, start researching the jackpots. First, look at the starting amount and get to know the level at which it is won. Now, compare that to the present jackpot and find out where you’re at. In case someone won the jackpot recently, it is better to wait for a couple of weeks before purchasing tickets. The prizes will increase this way, and you will have a greater probability of winning more.

Go for the second chance lotteries

A second chance lottery might give players one more chance of winning without the need to purchase new tickets. A couple of lottery games come with this option, and it’s pretty profitable. This idea is pretty easy and on point. You just need to purchase the ticket and follow that main draw. In case you do not win, you can fill out the form and send your ticket for another draw. Usually, online lotteries do this automatically. A random ticket gets chosen for the second-chance draw. So, you still have the chance to win that jackpot for no additional cost.

Don’t go for consecutive numbers in lotteries

All the numbers are randomly taken from a pool. But statistics of the earlier draws showcase a pretty interesting pattern. It’s highly unlikely that you are going to get consecutive numbers on one draw. Richard Lustig, a successful Canadian lottery player, won seven times in two years, using an easy trick. He used to avoid the numbers on the same group or all those that have the same digit in the end. In other words, it is better to cover a wider number range from one pool. Do not get limited to a cluster, and do not base the choices on any pattern. As such, choose lotteries where you need to match at least five numbers in the 55 choices. So, the tickets will have a total value somewhere between 100 – 175. Pick the numbers and add those up to note where you are between the two extremes.

Some of the combinations are:

8, 17, 23, 42, and 54: Adding up to 144

14, 25, 31, 43, and 56: Adding up to 169

11, 28, 35, 49, and 52: Adding up to 175

Venture beyond the usual 21 to choose rare numbers

People usually choose birthdays when they try to win a lottery. Birth dates are thought of as lucky numbers, which include the player’s birthday and even that of his family and friends. Due to this reason, most players choose a number between one and thirty-one. Of course, there have been players who have won jackpots by choosing numbers as common as seven or nine, but those are rare incidents. Things do not always pan out the same way. Even when it does, the players need to share the money with someone.

Though every number contains the same odds of coming up, the chance of sharing the jackpot is a lot less when you choose numbers that aren’t as popular. Thus, look beyond thirty-one when you make the selections. When you ultimately win the lottery, there is a higher chance that you get to keep the jackpot all to yourself. Statistically speaking, here are some of the least popular numbers: 10, 29, 30, 31, 39, 40, 41, 42, and 48.

The final note

Each ticket that has different numbers enhances your prospects of winning that casino lottery. At the same time, each purchase raises the total cost, and it is never a good idea to overstep your casino budget. In fact, if you want to try your luck at lotteries, start by setting a budget. Also, being a responsible player will let you enjoy the experience even more. Of course, you can keep a couple of extra tickets in that cart—purchase two or three instead of just one. The more tickets you have, the higher are your chances of winning. But this does not mean you forget about your budget and bankroll.