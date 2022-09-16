How To Win $750 On College Football Bets In Week 3 | NCAA Betting Guide
It’s week 3 in the College Football season this weekend with fixtures over Friday and Saturday, and by taking advantage of our dedicated NCAA promo code INSIDERS, you can secure yourself $750 in free bets to use on any of this weekend’s games
How Do I Use The Everygame NCAA Promo Code For College Football Week 3 Free Bets?
When you depoti, you can max-out with $750 in free bets by simply adding our exclusive Everygame promo code which is INSIDERS.
- JOIN Everygame today
- Create your account and deposit with our exclusive promo code INSIDERS
- Deposit $250 (up to three times) and get $750 in free bets ($250 x 3)
- Begin to make your week 3 College Football Bets
The Best College Football Sports Betting Sites 2022
How To Place An NCAA Week 3 Bet With Your Everygame Bonus
Follow our simple guide below to start placing bets using your Everygame bonus which can be redeemed on the week 3 College Football matches (see full fixtures below)
- Go to the ‘Sportsbook’ section on the Everygame site
- Click on ‘American Football’ in the left navigation menu
- Find a list of the upcoming NCAA games (sub menu), with the latest betting odds
- Click on the any NCAA ‘week 3’ match to bring up more markets (see full week 3 fixtures below)
- Find the market and click the odds next to the bet you want to place (this will bring up a bet slip)
- Add your stake to the bet slip, click ‘place bet’ using your NEW Everygame bonus
College Football Week 3 Betting Preview
As we move into week 3 of the new College football season this weekend as the action gets going on Friday evening with two clashes as Florida State hit the road to face Louisville, LIVE on EPSN and Air Force are also away at Wyoming.
As always a bundle of Saturday fixtures that include South Carolina hosting Georgia live on ESPN, while, Auburn welcome Penn State to their back yard.
See the full week 3 fixtures below.
Everygame NCAA Promo Code: $750 In Free Bets for College Football Week 3
See below as we provide you with the simple pointers about the Everygame $750 NCAA Free Bet Offer and just what you need to do to take full advantage of it.
Once, you new Everygame account is set up then you are only a few more clicks away from claiming a $250 bonus on your FIRST THREE DEPOSITS.
Simply deposit $250 using promo code INSIDERS into your new Everygame account, and your $250 bonus will be added for use. Or, if you prefer – deposit $100, and you’ll get a $100 bonus – and so on, you get the idea!
The top news is that you can just repeat this on your first three deposits and, therefore, cash-in up to a MAXIMUM of $750 (if you deposit $250 each time, $250 x 3 = $750). Easy as 1-2-3.
Everygame NCAA Promo Code Key Terms
- 100% up to $250 Bonus (This $250 bonus can be claimed on first three deposits)
- This offer is available for new customers from North America only.
- The bonus code can be redeemed upon each of the first three deposits within 100 days of the sign-up
- The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed
NCAA Week 3 Fixtures (Sept 16 – 17, 2022)
Friday, September 16
Florida State at Louisville 7:30pm
Air Force at Wyoming 8:00pm
Saturday, September 17
Wofford at Virginia Tech 11:00am
Oklahoma at Nebraska 12:00pm
LIU at Kent State 12:00pm
Youngstown State at Kentucky 12:00pm
WKU at Indiana 12:00pm
Texas State at Baylor 12:00pm
Southern Illinois at Northwestern 12:00pm
Purdue at Syracuse 12:00pm
Cincinnati vs. Miami (Ohio) (in Cincinnati, OH) 12:00pm
UConn at Michigan 12:00pm
Abilene Christian at Missouri 12:00pm
Georgia at South Carolina 12:00pm
Villanova at Army 12:00pm
Bucknell at Central Michigan 1:00pm
Towson at West Virginia 1:00pm
Buffalo at Coastal Carolina 1:00pm
Murray State at Ball State 2:00pm
Ohio at Iowa State 2:00pm
Old Dominion at Virginia 2:00pm
Rutgers at Temple 2:00pm
South Alabama at UCLA 2:00pm
California at Notre Dame 2:30pm
North Texas at UNLV 3:00pm
Tulane at Kansas State 3:00pm
New Mexico State at Wisconsin 3:30pm
Colorado at Minnesota 3:30pm
Ole Miss at Georgia Tech 3:30pm
Vanderbilt at NIU 3:30pm
Stony Brook at UMass 3:30pm
Georgia Southern at UAB 3:30pm
Penn State at Auburn 3:30pm
BYU at Oregon 3:30pm
Troy at Appalachian State 3:30pm
UT Martin at Boise State 4:00pm
ULM at Alabama 4:00pm
Kansas at Houston 4:00pm
Colorado State at Washington State 5:00pm
Marshall at Bowling Green 5:00pm
Liberty at Wake Forest 5:00pm
Campbell at East Carolina 6:00pm
Mississippi State at LSU 6:00pm
North Carolina A&T at Duke 6:00pm
Charlotte at Georgia State 7:00pm
UAPB at Oklahoma State 7:00pm
Missouri State at Arkansas 7:00pm
Texas Tech at NC State 7:00pm
Toledo at Ohio State 7:00pm
Tennessee State at Middle Tennessee 7:00pm
Akron at Tennessee 7:00pm
Northwestern State at Southern Miss 7:00pm
Arkansas State at Memphis 7:00pm
Jacksonville State at Tulsa 7:00pm
USF at Florida 7:30pm
SMU at Maryland 7:30pm
Pitt at Western Michigan 7:30pm
Nevada at Iowa 7:30pm
Maine at Boston College 7:30pm
Louisiana at Rice 7:30pm
Michigan State at Washington
UCF at Florida Atlantic 7:30pm
Louisiana Tech at Clemson 8:00pm
Montana State at Oregon State 8:00pm
UTEP at New Mexico 8:00pm
UTSA at Texas 8:00pm
Miami (FL) at Texas A&M 9:00pm
San Diego State at Utah 10:00pm
Fresno State at USC 10:30pm
North Dakota State at Arizona 11:00pm
Eastern Michigan at Arizona State 11:00pm
Duquesne at Hawaii 11:59pm