How to whiten your teeth

Published Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, 11:45 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Pearly Whites

Everybody wants healthy-looking, bright white teeth. Yellow looking or even black teeth aren’t attractive and can often make people feel insecure about themselves and their looks. This is why in recent years teeth whitening has become a big dental health priority for most people. Healthy teeth equal a happy person! Luckily for you, we’re going to go through some of the many ways to keep your teeth looking bright and healthy. If you want that pearly smile then keep on reading!

1. Oil Pulling

This is a traditional Indian folk remedy. Its purpose is to remove any toxins built up in your body (Including your mouth) and leave you looking and feeling healthier.

All you need to do is get a tablespoon of coconut oil, put it in your mouth, and swill it around for a few minutes. If you do this every day as part of your morning routine then you should start to notice effects after a while. Coconut oil is high in lauric acid, which has anti-bacterial properties. Therefore it is supposed to help kill the bacteria in your mouth and on your teeth, leaving them much whiter and brighter.

2. Baking Soda

Baking soda is known to have natural whitening properties. Due to this many people brush their teeth with baking soda. It’s a great way of getting rid of surface stains on your teeth.

Another great teeth whitening property of baking soda is that it creates an alkaline environment in your mouth. You don’t need to know all the science behind this, but it basically stops bacteria from growing in your mouth, which in turn means bacteria buildup is reduced so your teeth will stay whiter, for longer.

As with most things, you will have to be patient, the effects don’t appear immediately and not even overnight. You may have to wait a few weeks before you start to see any changes on your teeth, but in the end, your patience will be awarded with nicer-looking teeth.

3. Teeth Whitening Kits

You’ve probably heard of these before and dismissed their validity. However, if you do get a teeth whitening kit, it can actually be a worthwhile purchase. These kits normally contain special teeth whitening toothpastes, mouthwash, and whitening trays.

The toothpastes and mouthwash are pretty self-explanatory. The whitening trays are interesting though. You fill these trays with a special type of peroxide, which breaks down the bacteria on your teeth, you then place this tray onto your teeth and the peroxide will work its magic and after a few weeks, your teeth will be much whiter!

4. Eat Fruit and Veg!

I know this seems obvious but many people don’t eat as much fruit and veg as they should. If you combine strawberries with the baking soda method I mentioned earlier you get an enhanced effect. The malic acid in strawberries will help to remove discoloration on your teeth. However, we would like to make it very clear that you should only use this strawberry method a couple of times each week as excessive use can end up having the opposite effect and actually damage your teeth.

Here’s to a Healthier Smile

We hope that you found this guide informative and helpful. Everybody wants beautiful looking teeth and we think you deserve that. Try the methods we’ve listed here, and we promise that you’ll start seeing results if you stick to a regular regime. Our recommendation is investing in a teeth whitening kit as you get everything you need in one place and it’s extremely straightforward to use.

Related

Comments