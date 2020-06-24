How to use Microsoft SharePoint migration tool for SharePoint Online migration

Published Wednesday, Jun. 24, 2020

SharePoint on premise to SharePoint Online migration is a particularly challenging task when a large volume of data in the form of documents is generated due to file shares. Organizations typically use one of two options. The first is the sure-shot method of dragging and dropping files from the on-premises SharePoint server to SharePoint Online. The other option is to try third-party tools for the process. The first method is suitable for organizations that need to move small quantities of data. When there are thousands of folders, the second option is typically the preferred solution. However, for smaller businesses, it is not financially viable to buy a third-party tool to migrate their content from a legacy on-premises server to SharePoint Online. For such users, Microsoft has developed a new tool that is a far better option. Read on to learn how to use Microsoft SharePoint Migration Tool for SharePoint Online Migration.

Understand Information Architecture

The first step to migrate is to understand how content is stored on the SharePoint sites. The information architecture on SharePoint Online is significantly different from that on legacy SharePoint Servers. You will have to create sites, build the document library, and may even have to generate metadata before users adopt SharePoint Online solutions.

Set Up the SharePoint Migration Tool

You need an Office 365 subscription for using the Microsoft SharePoint migration tool.

Go to Admin in Office 365 App Launcher and then the SharePoint Admin Center.

Look for the Desktop tool (SPMT) in Migration.

Log in with your Office 365 credentials once the download is complete.

Performing the SharePoint On-Premises to SharePoint Online Migration

The SharePoint Migration tool can be used without much difficulty. Here are the steps to follow.

Click on the Start your first migration button once you have signed in.

Select the source of your files on the screen that follows. This could be either the file share or the on-premises SharePoint server or even JSON/ CSV files for bulk operations.

Select the top-level folder that has to be migrated. This could be a drive along with the file path.

Use the URL of the SharePoint Site that has to be moved for the migration process. Ensure that the entire site URL (and not just the page) is moved.

You will find the list of all document libraries available on the site from which you can select the on to be moved to an appropriate destination.

When you click on Next, you will be taken to a page where you can provide a name for the migration project.

Before you click on the Next button, you can change the settings for file sharing permissions, Azure Active Directory, scanning, and version history.

The progress of the migration will be visible, and you will see the confirmation message when it is completed.

If you need incremental migrations, use the detailed migration reports that can be saved for later.

SharePoint Migration Assistance

As a Tier 1 Microsoft CSP, Apps4Rent assists businesses with SharePoint migration. Consultation for related cloud solutions such as Azure windows virtual desktop pricing also available with 24/7 phone, chat, and email support.

