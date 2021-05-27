How to use CBD oil for pain: Top 5 CBD oils for pain

Did you know that pain is one of the most commonly reported conditions on medical cards across the world? One in five Americans are found to be suffering from severe chronic pain. Likewise, a total of 19.6 million people are believed to be suffering from pain that interferes with them doing their daily chores.

CBD Oil has been clinically proven to be highly effective with reducing all types of pain in the body. But before you go out and buy the most unheard brand of CBD, here is a detailed review of the best CBD oils, we believe you should go for.

Is CBD oil effective in reducing pain? And how to use CBD oils

After reading several reviews online and experiencing the treatment on my own, I can guarantee that CBD oil works efficiently for treating chronic pain conditions.

Each year, a dozen research papers are published with an attempt to draw a clearer picture of CBD and its relationship towards pain reduction. In addition to these, a report from the ‘National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine(NASEM) has concluded that CBD is indeed effective in treating severe chronic pain.

Additionally, Harvard Medical School too has cited the effectiveness of the oil in treating the condition. You can read more about it by clicking here

One of the essential ways in which CBD can reduce the transmission pain is by slowly activating the glycine receptors present in the spinal cord. This has an inhibitory impact on the pain messages.

Furthermore, CBD offers protection to the nerves that has the potential to reduce the damage caused to the nerves. This has been proved across several researches conducted using CBD oil.

Important determinants before finalizing the brands

We have considered a few factors before finalizing upon the best brands for you.

Source: The source determines the purity and in turn the effectiveness. Hence, it is important to consider the geographical area of the plant growth. The reputable manufacturers however have the information handy and will provide it to you whenever needed.

Methods of extraction: It is also the method of extraction that determines the purity of a product. For instance, oils that are extracted using the carbon dioxide method are a lot more potent and also effective in treating pain.

THC level: THC is a component which might or might not be effective for you. Also THC is a little controversial hence if you are working in an environment that requires regular tests, it is recommended you opt for an oil that has 0.3% THC or less. Some oils even have zero THC level that I have listed below for your convenience.

Level of concentration: Another major determinant to consider is the level of concentration in the oil. The information is usually available on the product. The concentration level that we have considered here lies between 250mg-1000mg.

Flavor and taste: Tasty and flavor rich products are undoubtedly loved by all. Hence, even while choosing CBD oil, you need to consider the taste and the flavors offered. While some brands offer extremely strong flavors, some offer mild. Hence, depending upon our taste and preference, we have selected the best ones.

Ingredients: Similar to other consumable products, the CBD oil also needs to be chosen in accordance to its ingredients. While some of the oils comprise natural ingredients, some do not. I have largely concentrated upon natural ingredients to attain maximum health benefits.

Lab Results: The lab results when offered by an independent agency invokes a strong sense of trust among consumers. Hence, while choosing the best 5 oils, we have looked into the lab results that vouch for a product’s safety and the quality content. The lab results are usually uploaded on the brand’s official website for consumers to view.

Best CBD oil for pain: Best deals for CBD oil

Dosage: When you are choosing the concentration, it is recommended to start low and slowly increase depending upon your body reactions and results.

Price per mg: $0.5-$0.16 per mg

Drug Test: The oil comprises trace amounts of THC 0.3% and hence you will definitely pass the drug test.

Lab Test: The brand performs third party lab testing and is uploaded on the website.You need to visit the website to view the independent third-party lab test results for the products.

Shipping Policy and Time: The brand offers free shipping and standard shipping usually takes 5-7 business days that excludes the weekends.

Refund Policy: To avail a complete refund of the product, the order needs to be received within 30 days of purchasing it. The shipping costs are not refunded.

My experience:

I have tried out several strengths, gummies, and a few super foods of the brand which is when I decided to give the oil a try.

Comprising 600 milligram concentration, the oil is one of the highest potencies of topical available in the market. The potency is aimed at reducing inflammation, pain in the muscle along with other conditions such as arthritis.

Within a few days of using the oil, I could notice a significant change in my pain. Within just a week, I could experience social anxiety and pain reduction.

I liked its versatility as it is available in distinct strengths, CBD cream, gummies and a lot more.

However, it did not have the same impact on my anxiety level and I continued feeling stressed for quite some time.

Pros:

Versatile

Sourced from organic hemp sources

Affordable CBD oils

Extracted with the help of CO2 extraction

All products are third-party lab tested

Vegan friendly

Assures a money back guarantee

Cons:

Sold out too often, hence less availability

No availability of isolate oil

Dosage: The amount of dosage usually depends on the needs, the kind of product you consume and the way in which your body reciprocates to the oil. However, it is recommended to start with a small amount, anywhere between 2-30 mg.

Price per mg: $0.12 per mg

Drug Test: All our products comprise less than 0.3% THC and hence will not show up on a drug test.

Lab Test: The brand performs independent third party testing and the tests are uploaded on the website, on www.cbdistillery.com. You need to visit the website to view the test results for the products.

Shipping Policy and Time: The packages are shipped for free via UPS within a period of 48 hours post a payment is received. The website operated from Monday to Friday, and during the usual business hours, 9am-5pm.

Refund Policy: The products are tested for quality and are also inspected before the final shipment. The platform does not accept returns of any purchase from a retail store, instead only entertains purchases from the online platform.

My experience:

Standing tall as one of the largest CBD brands in North America, the company started in 2016.

When I started using it, I was impressed with its natural ingredient content that managed to produce a stronger effect on my pain. With slowly relieving me off my pain and helping damaged tissue to recover faster, the oil certainly has earned its name in the top 5.

In this CBD oil too, you can choose between five distinct strengths, from 250mg to 5000mg as per your needs and requirements. The 5000mg is excellent for relieving several problematic symptoms in a faster period.

It comprises an affiliation with a third party lab for potency and content purity. What impressed me was its ability to be one of the very few brands to offer an extremely high quality CBD isolate along with the full-spectrum oils.

However, I was looking for more options in flavor, but they did not have multiple options available. Offering transparency, it lets customers navigate the website to view detailed information.

Pros:

Comes in 5 different strengths

Offer high quality CBD isolate and full-spectrum oils

Made from natural ingredients

Transparency

Affiliation with third party lab

Cons:

No option of flavor

Absence of organic certified hemp

Company website is quite difficult to navigate, hence is not user friendly

3. Joy Organics

Dosage: The application however needs to start from a small concentration. A dropper filled with liquid can be applied.

Price per mg: $0.1 per mg

Drug Test: The oil comprises zero amount of THC and hence no fear of drug tests.

Lab Test: The brand offers lab results for the cannabinoid content, solvents and the contaminants. WIth stringent quality control measures, the brand offers transparency in its lab results.

Shipping Policy and Time: The website offers free shipping. It takes about 2-3 business days for the products to get delivered.

Refund Policy: All products can be refunded within 30 days of placing the order

My experience:

Quite well known among users for its zero THC content level, Joy Organics is indeed a popular CBD oil. Each of the products are made from CBD-rich hemp and not an industrial one.

With extremely stringent quality measures in place, Joy Organics is completely transparent with their lab results. Thanks to my family members and their belief in healing, my father tried the oil out.

He suffers from extreme back pain and the oil was successful in keeping the pain in check. While keeping other medications in hault, he took the oil to successfully notice considerable changes within a short time period.

However, the oil is not that affordable, rather I felt a little pocket pinch. But if you go by the quality and the exact sources, the price is worth it.

Pros:

THC free content

Manufactured under GMP certified facility

It has been sourced from the organic hemp which is grown from the United States

It has been tested for purity and potency

Comprises of exciting natural flavours

Cons:

Expensive

Does not offer free shipping

Not vegan friendly

Dosage: The oil needs to be applied under the tongue and kept for 30 seconds before swallowing

Price per mg: $0.13 per mg

Drug Test: It comprises less than 0.3% THC content and hence is not detected in drug tests.

Lab Test: It performs third party testing, however the analyses are not offered online.

Shipping Policy and Time: Shipping usually takes about 1-2 business days for being shipped. They provide free shipping to consumers. On the other hand, delivery takes an approximate amount of 3-7 business days.

Refund Policy: Users can return a product within 90 days.

My experience:

An early entry in the field, this 100% organic CBD oil comprises whole plant extracts that have been extracted from extremely high quality hemp plants.

These have been extracted with the help of C02 extraction methods. The brand moreover works closely with the testing labs in order to comply with the rules and regulations.

The oils come in a variety of bottle sizes that range from 250mg to 4850mg. I have had the liberty to make my pick in accordance with my needs.

This highly concentrated oil is ideal for individuals who have initially tried a lower dose, yet need more of it.

Thanks to the oil, I started getting rid of my hunger really fast by attaining a peaceful sleep at night. Although I wanted to try their topicals out, they did not have them and are only restricted to tinctures.

Pros:

100% organic and are free of additives

Extracted through CO2 process

Comprise natural ingredients and hence consists of omega fatty acids, vitamins and essential minerals

The oil is available on sustainable and organic farms

Easy to avail online

Comes with a pet-friendly solution

Cons

Lack of additives

Quite expensive

Only offers oils and no salves, topicals and gummies

5. Hemp Bombs

Dosage: The usage tends to vary as per the age, weight, diet, gender and severity of the condition of the user. For a mild range the usage will range somewhere from 4.5mg to 22.5mg. For a medium range, it will range from 6mg to 30mg. On the contrary, for a severe range condition, the range will be somewhere between 9mg to 45mg.

Price per mg: $0.10 per mg

Drug Test: As the products are CBD isolate based, hence the lab test results confirm that they are completely free of THC. Hence, it would not let users feel high, instead will make them pass the drug test without any hindrance.

Lab Test: Hemp Bombs perform independent third party lab tests and they are uploaded on the website.

Shipping time and policy: The website offers free shipping and exchanges. The domestic packages take about 5 to 10 business days to reach the final destination. The brand ships to all 50 states located in the United States. Along with locally, it also ships to U.S Territories and internationally to Australia, French Polynesia, France, Greece, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy and others.

Refund policy: The website offers a 30 day refund policy and there are no exceptions. It is only if the consumer has purchased the product from the online store, they will receive a complete refund of the product.

Experience:

I have been using the oil for some time now and it is one of the rare brands offering ZERO THC and 99% pure CBD. I could choose from five distinct strengths, starting from 300mg and going up to 4000mg.

This serves as a great option for individuals who are instructed to consume higher doses.

This gives users the flexibility to choose in accordance to their requirements.

As it is added with 99% pure isolate and hence there is not going to be any traceable amount of cannabinoids such as THC, CBG, CBN or CBC.

If you ask me, I would definitely vouch for Hemp Bombs making some of the most affordable and tasty CBD vape juice.

You can choose any flavor ranging from glazed chocolate donut, OG watermelon, and vanilla cupcake swirl and so on.

Pros:

Extracted with CO2

Free from THC

Comes in a varied strength such as 300 to 4000mg

Sourced from a certified organic hemp

Comes in 5 distinct strengths

Available in different flavors

Extremely taste

Easy on the pocket

Cons:

If any of you are looking for a full spectrum cbd, it is recommended to try out a different brand.

Highest potency might not be suggested for everyone’s usage

Conclusion: What’s the best CBD brand for pain

Using CBD oil for personal use indeed requires patience as it needs time to initially determine the ideal form of consumption.

I would highly recommend for you to try my top three picks of the lot:

FAB CBD Oil

NuLeaf CBD Oil

CBDistillery Oil

Give my recommendations a try and let me know in the comment section about your experience as I would love to hear from you.

Story by Kate Majurik

