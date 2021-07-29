How to treat your girl the right way and make her happy

Published Thursday, Jul. 29, 2021, 3:03 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

If you want your relationship to be going great then you need to treat your girl the right way, make her happy, and feel special. This may sound like a lot but it isn’t. You just have to make sure that you are treating her in the best way possible and doing everything that you can to make her happy so that your relationship and love life can run smoothly. Here are some important tips that will help you with your relationship and how you can treat your girl the right way and make her happy:

Treat Her Like a Gentleman

Always treat your girl like a gentleman, especially when you are in public or there are other people around. In the bedroom, it won’t matter how you treat her and most people tend to be naughty in their bedroom but outside the bedroom, always treat your girl like a gentleman.

When in public, always behave yourself, don’t make any witty jokes, or teasing her. Make sure that when going out, you open the car door for her, when at the dinner table you pull out a seat for her, etc. Although these are the little things, they show how caring you are and how much you love her.

Never Ignore Her

No one likes being ignored. It is in human psychology that human beings hate being ignored and if for some reason you are ignoring your girl then you are doing the wrong thing. Never ignore your girl no matter what happens. Whether you get in a fight with her or an argument about something, remember not to ignore her.

Getting ignored by someone that you love not only hurts but also affects the self-esteem of an individual and that person starts to question if something is wrong with her? If you want to make your girl happy then don’t ignore her, even when you are busy, tell her about your hectic schedule and of course, she would understand.

Check Up on Her When She is Away

If you are away from your girl for a while or not living together then you should send her cute and loving texts. Sending her a Good Morning text when she wakes up will certainly make her day or when she is going to sleep then a lovely Good Night would do the job.

Just remember that when you are away from her, check up on her once in every while and make sure that she is doing okay. When you will be checking up on her and sending her cute and lovely text messages then she will definitely feel special and happy to have you in her life.

Compliment Her

Girls like being complimented, whether it is their dressing, their looks, or their cooking, they just love being complimented and you should make sure that you compliment your girl to make her feel happy and special. But remember that when you compliment her, you are giving the compliments that are related to her. Complimenting things that aren’t related to her isn’t a wise thing to do and she will catch up on it.

Your girl is an important part of your life and you should always let her know how happy you are to have her in your life and show your love & appreciation for her to make her feel special.

Take Interest in Her Likings

If you are free on the weekend or get free time on any weekday then you should try to spend it with her. You can try to go online shopping and buy things together. If your girlfriend is someone who is interested in getting tattoos then you can look for online Tattoo Designs or Mehndi Designs with her.

If your girl is interested in binge-watching a Netflix series then sit along with her and accompany her as she binge-watches or if your girl is an Anime Girl who loves Anime then bear with her and watch Anime with her. Whatever her likings are, make sure that you take interest in her likings and she will love this thing, you taking an interest in her likings.

Give Importance to Her Needs

Always remember that she is also an equal part of the relationship and if you are being selfish or not considering her needs, thinking about yourself all the time isn’t the right thing to do. Your girlfriend is also a part of your relationship and you should take care of her needs more than your own and always put her needs ahead of your own.

It is your job that being a male you take care of her needs and fulfill them. Whether you like it or not, it is a part of the relationship and you need to consider her needs too along with yours.

Don’t Get Angry on Her

Females are very fragile and they need to be handled with care. If you get into an argument with your girlfriend then never lose your temper and instead of arguing, just keep quiet. Every relationship takes its course and goes through ups and downs & arguments are the main part when something goes wrong but if you want to treat your girl right then never get angry at her or take out your anger on her.

Of course, it is natural to get angry but in the heat of the moment, a person sometimes says things that he might regret later on. So, always make sure that you have control over your mouth when you are angry and don’t say anything stupid.

Don’t Control Her

Some boyfriends have this thing that once they get into a relationship, they stay to control their girlfriend, and truth be told, no one likes being controlled. You may be her boyfriend but you don’t have the right to dictate everything that she does. If you are controlling then you are basically annoying her and she won’t like it.

Whatever decision or step that your girlfriend is gonna take, you should support her. If she is doing something wrong then you should try to tell her that what she is doing is wrong but you have no right to control her or boss her. Always respect her decisions and stand like a wall behind her to support her.

Listen to her

Women are very talkative and one thing about them is that they like to be listened to when they are talking. Your girlfriend will share her daily stories, how her day went and what she did the whole day and it is your job to listen to her carefully and take interest in what she is saying. Of course, you won’t like it but to make your girl happy, you gotta listen to her or at least act like you are listening, hahaha.

These are some of the things that you can do to treat your girl right and make her happy. Of course, there are many other things that you can do to treat her the right way but these were some of the useful things that will definitely help you out with your relationship.