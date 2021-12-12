How to tell if you’re choosing a reputable car shipping company

When it comes time to choose a car shipping company, it’s important to do your research and make sure you’re selecting a reputable company. There are a few signs you can look for to help you make your decision.

Positive reviews

When researching different auto shipping companies, the first place to look is at reviews. Look for companies with a high percentage of positive reviews. To get a holistic sense of the company, look at both positive and negative reviews.

No one is perfect, and sampling a few negative reviews can be helpful in getting an honest depiction of the company. Specifically, it can show you what each company’s weak spot is since most reviews will tend to mention the same issues. However, if there are more negative reviews than positive, it might be best to find another company.

Offer free, no-obligation quotes

One of the best ways to know if a company is reputable is by its customer service. Most car shipping companies offer a free, no-obligation quote to potential customers. This way, you can get an idea of the cost and decide whether it’s worth your money without feeling obligated.

If they pressure you to book immediately or make it seem like you don’t have a choice, that’s a red flag. A reputable company will be happy to provide you with a quote and answer any questions you have. They won’t try to scare you into immediately giving them your money.

Transparent costs

Reputable vehicle shipping companies share the same goal: to make the car shipping process as smooth and easy for you as possible. One way they do this is by being transparent about their costs. Look for companies that clearly list their costs, terms, and conditions on their website.

If a company is trying to hide its costs or make them seem cheaper than they are, that’s a sign it might not be reputable. You should never have to worry about hidden fees or surprise costs when you work with a reputable firm.

Licensed and insured

Another way to tell if a company is reputable is by checking if they’re licensed and insured. Car shipping is a complex process, and accidents can happen. That’s why it’s important to work with a company that is licensed and insured, so your car will be in good hands.

A reputable firm should proudly display its license and insurance information on its website. They’ll show you that they put your safety first and that they have the experience to do the job right.

Experience

Reputable car shipping companies know their stuff. Look for companies that have been in business for at least five years. They should be familiar with all the big shipping routes, know how to properly secure your vehicle, and provide accurate estimates.

In addition, be sure to ask the company about its experience shipping cars across the country, particularly if your destination is long distance. Not all companies have experience shipping cars to other states or countries, and that could lead to problems.

5 Questions to ask your auto shipper

It’s important to know what you’re getting into when it comes to shipping your car. To make sure you’re hiring a reputable car shipping company, ask them the following questions:

1. What is your licensing and insurance information?

As mentioned, it’s critical to know that the company you’re hiring is licensed and insured. This means they have a lot at stake when it comes to transporting your car.

2. What kinds of vehicles have you shipped before?

A reputable company has experience shipping all kinds of vehicles, particularly the type of vehicle you need to transport. This includes cars, motorcycles, and RVs.

3. What are your shipping rates?

Ask a company about its shipping rates, particularly if you’re working with a budget. A reputable firm should be able to provide you with an accurate quote without any hidden fees.

4. What is the estimated time of delivery?

If you’re shipping your car long distance, it’s important to know how much time will pass until your vehicle reaches its destination. Depending on how you choose to ship your car, the estimated time of delivery can vary.

For instance, an open auto transport carrier will generally get going faster than an enclosed carrier. Since open carriers transport multiple cars at the same time, shipping companies typically have more trucks available and can offer lower rates.

5. What are your terms and conditions?

Be sure to ask a car shipping company about its terms and conditions. This will help you understand what is and isn’t included in the shipping process. For instance, you’ll want to know what the company’s insurance policy covers. In addition, be sure to ask about any additional fees and what is and isn’t included in the rate you receive.

Paying for auto shipping

Once you’ve found a company that seems reputable, it’s time to talk about payment. When you work with a reputable car shipping company, they should provide accurate quotes. That means you shouldn’t have to pay more than what you were quoted once your car is safely on its way.

Working with a reputable car shipping company is crucial for a smooth shipping process. By looking for these signs, you can be sure that you’re choosing a company you can trust.

Story by Andi Francis

