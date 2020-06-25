How to take gorgeous Instagram photos with your phone

Published Thursday, Jun. 25, 2020, 11:48 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Taking stunning photos with your phone was a fantasy ten years ago. Now, it’s easier than ever to take gorgeous shots.

Learning how to take beautiful images for Instagram can be a game-changer. This skill will allow you to grow a strong presence on Instagram. Even if that’s not your goal, it’s still nice to have beautiful photos of your family and friends.

With the help of some basic photography ideas and editing, you can achieve eye captivating results. In this article, you will learn how to do just that – take inspiring images with your phone.

Use Natural Lighting

Ideally, you want to take pictures outdoors. However, sometimes you end up in a really cute cafe and want to capture the moment. Using flash in such cases wouldn’t be the smartest idea because it flattens out your photo or simply not look good.

How to Take Photos Outdoors?

When taking photos outside, it’s always better to choose a cloudy day. Of course, that’s not always possible. Hence, you may want to take images in a shade. It’s easier to avoid weird shadows on your subject or overexpose your images.

You don’t want to overexpose your photo because it’s a lot easier to brighten an image in editing than to gain back the details that are overexposed.

On top of that, when you take photos in similar lighting conditions, then it’s easier to keep your feed consistent. Editing also becomes like a breeze because the presets can do all the work for you.

I would also like to add that you won’t compromise your editing quality. That’s very important in phone photography. You want to take the best quality pictures you can so that your images don’t become blurry and noisy.

How to Take Pictures Indoors?

When taking pictures indoors, you want to get as much light as possible. Hence, get close to a window or a door. You can get very beautiful images from just standing in front of a window. When that is not possible, you may want to invest in a reflector.

Lead the Viewer’s Eye

You want to make sure that there is enough space around your subject. Choose your focal point and figure out if the lines lead to it. Lines can be a great tool for directing the viewer’s eye towards the subject.

Simplicity is key in these kinds of situations. You have to realize that the Instagram photo doesn’t have that much space.

Add Depth

Pictures that have depth are naturally more interesting to look at. Having something far and blurry in the background adds depth. So if you are able to create an image like that, you are definitely taking your photography to the next level.

Edit Your Photos

Many professional photographers don’t even allow their clients to see their unedited images. Obviously, there is a reason for that. When you edit your photos, you don’t only highlight the most beautiful tones, you also create your own unique style. The best way to do that is to edit photos for instagram with presets.

In 123Presets store, you can choose many different styles that will help you create an Instagram feed that makes people stop scrolling. You can choose from over 80 mobile presets in the store.

Each presets package includes multiple presets. Hence, even if you take your photos in different lighting conditions, you can still find the right one for you.

What Do Lightroom Presets Adjust?

The possibilities of using 123Presets are endless. These presets use split toning, tone curve, adjust clarity, highlights, whites, and most importantly creates your wanted color palette. From light and airy presets to the latest nude tones.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments