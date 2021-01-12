How to take care of industrial lawn

Nowadays, farmers use selected varieties of grasses belonging to cereals to cultivate lawns on industrial scales. Such industrial lawns are grown on special fields adapted for these purposes. As the grass grows, the roots of the grasses intertwine, forming a dense sod. After 2-3 years, it becomes so solid that the lawn can be rolled like a carpet and transported to a new location. How do they take care of industrial lawns? Learn below in detail.

How to grow and care of industrial lawn

All stages of growing lawns in rolls are important. However, the below stages are crucial for the further result:

1) The choice of agricultural machinery

Thanks to the latest agricultural technologies, lawns meet all modern requirements for finished grass coverings. Agriculture machinery plays an important role in the process of cultivation, so a high-quality industrial lawn is the result of correctly chosen tractor specs and proper maintenance of the machinery on the farm.

2) The choice of grass

The choice of grass affects the quality of future lawns. Before mass-producing plant carpets, each lawn component is carefully calibrated to obtain a sustainable grass covering. The varieties of cereals in such a mixture should ideally complement each other because each type of grass will play its unique role in the green canvas:

some will germinate faster than the others;

some will give the lawn an emerald hue;

some will keep weeds out.

Nowadays, many farmers cultivate lawns on special mesh decking, which makes it possible to reduce the cultivation time almost twice. Grassroots are intertwined with a light plastic mesh laid under the very bottom of the lawn, forming a complete structure in just 1.5 years. Besides, these rolls are much easier to move.

3) Irrigation system design and installation

Automatic irrigation systems are complex but functional and economical. Watering is carried out according to the established schedule in the required volume. Rain and wind sensors ensure irrigation is adjusted according to changing weather conditions. In fact, automatic watering saves your time! Designing irrigation systems is a complex task that requires consideration of many factors. Therefore, it is recommended to delegate this work to professionals.

4) Fertilization

Fertilization of your lawn is an integral part of caring for it. If the lawn gets poor, and the color becomes less saturated, then the lawn needs fertilization. Fertilizers are divided into groups according to the predominance of active components:

Nitrogen

Phosphoric

Nitrogen fertilizers affect the density and color of the grass covering. Phosphate fertilizers strengthen the root system of the lawn and make it resistant to changing weather conditions. Potash fertilizers are equally important. The color of the grass and the resistance of the lawn to drought depend on it.

To make a lawn beautiful and healthy, it is recommended to develop a caring regime that will include fertilization, watering, and weeding. If you follow all the above tips, your lawn will be incredible.

Story by Alexandra Griffin

