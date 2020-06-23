How to successfully grow weed outdoors in 2020

Published Tuesday, Jun. 23, 2020, 9:37 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Cannabis culture has been on the rise in the United States and throughout the world. With rules and regulations constantly changing and many states and countries voting for legalization, it’ll only be a matter of time before cannabis will be legalized or at least decriminalized, and it’s the perfect time to get to know how to grow your cannabis outdoors! In this guide, we’ll be discussing how to grow weed outdoors, what you’ll all need, and all the tips and tricks we’ve picked up along the way.

So let’s get started!

What You’ll All Need To Grow Weed Outdoors

Although it might seem overwhelming, there are just a handful of items that you need to begin your growing process!

Cannabis seeds (More on this below!)

Plant starters, we often use Root Riot cubes due to their ease of use!

Containers for your plants, we suggest using air pots or nursery pots.

Plant soil – We tend to use FoxFarm soils.

Plant nutrients – There are a million different nutrients on the market but I like to use a base nutrient such as Emerald Harvest.

PH Tester: To help ensure that the soil is the right PH for our plants.

Purchasing Your Cannabis Seeds

Depending on where you live, purchasing your cannabis seeds can be as easy as going down to the local store. But that’s no the case for everyone. Thankfully, there are many online seed banks that sell high-quality cannabis seeds with huge strain selections.

However, buying from a reputable seed bank is vital.

GreenBudGuru.com explains the pros and cons of each seed bank, and gives you all the information you need to pick the right seed bank to buy from.

Once you’ve picked your strain and decided where you’re going to purchase your seeds, it’s on to the next step!

Setting Up Your Growing Area and Containers

Now that you have your seeds it’s time to start planting! That being said, I would recommend you pick your growing area wisely. I would recommend picking somewhere private where the plants will go undisturbed and an area that has at least six hours of direct sunlight per day.

Once you have the area picked out, you can begin filling your containers. Go ahead and set up your pots and fill them with soil, generally, I fill them up to about two inches below the rim of the pot.

Germinating Your Cannabis Seeds

With cannabis seeds, you’ll need to germinate them to get them to sprout and begin the growing process. This involves filling up a small cup of lukewarm water and dropping the seeds in, and then placing it in a dark room for around two days. You should see a small sprout start to come out of the seed.

From here you’ll use the RootRiot Plugs and transfer these seedlings over to your nursery pots outside.

Watering and PH Maintenance

Now that your seeds are safely in their new home, you can begin watering and giving them nutrients!

I tend to water the plants every three days and I give them enough water to dampen the soil completely.

Nutrients tend to drop the PH of the soil so you’ll need to monitor the soil every few days. The optimal soil PH for cannabis is around 6-7, so after watering and feeding you’ll need to ensure that the PH level is where you want it.

General Maintenance For Your Cannabis Plants

Continue with your watering and nutrient feeding and you’ll quickly be seeing some growth with your plants!

As your plants are growing big and strong you’ll need to ensure that they aren’t receiving much light at night time, this could include street lamps or porch lights. Along with this, be on the lookout for curling plant leaves or yellow tips. Both of these could be signs of overwatering or disease.

Depending on the strain you chose and the amount of sunlight it receives you’ll soon be ready for harvesting! This is when the real fun begins and you’ll finally get a step closer to enjoying the fruits of your labor!

About the Author: James Alexander is a cannabis enthusiast and veteran grower from Colorado. He shares his passion for growing over at his blog, GreenBudGuru.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments