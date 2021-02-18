How to style a maxi dress

Published Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, 10:47 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Not only in the evenings, but in daily life, it has lately become fashionable to wear maxi dresses. Some excellent excuses for getting your favorite dress out of the closet are walking, a night out with friends or a wedding. The biggest plus of this style is that maxi dress dresses appear extremely feminine, without any hesitation. The ‘rules’ on how to better wear this attire, though, and pair the dresses with assorted clothing pieces and accessories are still an open issue.

We can not deny the ease of a maxi dress, but it can be a head-scratcher to find out how to fit a maxi dress. Since maxi dresses for many are a year-round go-to uniform, we have made it our job to show you just what to do with them. This unique design has the potential to emit an ethereal aura that is stunning for both day and night, and the multitude of street style stars sporting it is a vital sign that maxi dresses are a surefire way to stand out. These days, imagination is the secret to learning how to rock a maxi dress, so plan to look beyond the box and figure out all the options to do it now.

To make sure you wear the item in the most excellent, most glamorous way imaginable, read on and take notice of the fashion girls who have nailed the look expertly. Then, browse for any of our favorite seasonal maxi skirts.

How to fashion it?

Attach a harness to it

Are you in love with the forgiving silhouette of a floating summer maxi dress, but are you afraid your body would get lost in all that fabric? Belting it at the waist is the best way to build a sexy silhouette in a loose, billowing shirt. Not only can you show the slenderest point of your torso and create perfect curves, but you will also give fashion cred. Choose a neutral belt to go in neutral tones with a maxi dress, as seen on this fashion influencer, or look for one to attract focus to your waist with a clashing or contrasting hue.

And a jacket made of denim

Don’t forget about a denim jacket if you’re going to go on a stroll and you want to slip on your favorite shirt. This ensemble looks trendy and beautiful. Here are some of the benefits of the dressing mix + a denim jacket:

You look healthier and fresher. A denim jacket’s color is somewhat neutral, so it goes well with every form of skin. The legs are accentuated by such clothing, which makes them appear more expansive.

Go pattern

Maxi dresses come in all the rainbow colors, with just as many designs as you might think, so you don’t have to play them discreetly! A long, maxi dress is not only comfortable in an all-over, eye-catching design; it’s a fabulous way to turn heads and stand out from the crowd. With this cute maxi dress in polka dots, so fashionable this season, we’re dotty.

Pair it up with sneakers

Take your dream sneaker pair and put them on in the city for a day out! Match up with your favorite leather jacket, denim jacket, or scarf, and be relaxed when you head through the day.

Are you a follower of your fashion wardrobe’s latest athleisure style of working gym wear? Here’s a different way of wearing the summer style, but always getting suited up sufficiently for dates, celebrations, and other reasons to go out. With plain white sneakers, as worn by this trend influencer, a maxi dress silhouette with a wrap dress fit and silky cloth looks of-the-moment. Accessorize with sparkly drop earrings and a fashionable purse for a look that looks youthful and chic, dressed up-dressed down.

Include a headscarf

One of those confident, stand-out fashion accessories that bring style credence to the whole look is the headscarf. To take even the most comfortable jersey dress to the next stage, consider wearing one with a maxi dress this summer. Take inspiration from this fashion influencer for the prettiest look, and pick a headscarf that suits your dress’s hue.

There are no specific rules: based on the taste and the event you dress for, accessories’ option varies. Accessories create a gorgeous look with any attire. A stunning necklace will be the best option if your dress has a great neckline. Accessories may be neutral: for example, gold or silver. Or, to complement your outfit, they may be shiny.

Story by David Van Der Ede

Related

Comments