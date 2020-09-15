How to stay healthy when working a desk job

Published Tuesday, Sep. 15, 2020, 9:26 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Many jobs consist of sitting quite still all day and do not allow you to be very active. This means that you have to make extra effort to ensure you are staying healthy, since sitting at a desk all day is not good for you. There are many things you can try and incorporate into your routine to help you stay healthy and not allow yourself to become too accustomed to being inactive all day. Here are some tips to get you started.

Relax Your Eyes

A lot of desk jobs involve looking at a computer screen all day which can cause eye strain. It is important that you make sure to relax your eyes every so often. Every twenty minutes to half an hour, it is a good idea to have a little stroll around the office so that you are not hurting your eyes too much. Eye strain can lead to headaches, so it is vital that you exercise your eyes by looking out the window and looking around the room rather than focusing them in one particular area all day.

Get a Good Night’s Sleep

If you get a good night’s sleep the night before going into work, you will be able to work far more efficiently and effectively and the early start will not feel so bad. This will also mean you have spare energy to do other things with your day, whether this be before work or in the evenings after finishing work. This is a perfect excuse to check out the Black Friday mattress sales, since a comfortable mattress is the first essential step to ensuring you are sleeping comfortably and deeply.

Keep Hydrated

Staying hydrated while working at a desk job is really important – this will keep up your energy levels and prevent you from getting headaches. It is easy to forget to drink water when you are just sitting down and not moving about, but it is really important that you remember to do this so that your brain can function properly. Investing in a reusable water bottle will make you far more likely to drink more, since you can fill it up throughout the day. This is also much better for the environment, so it is a win-win!

Making Sure to Exercise

It is easy to feel as though you are running out of time during the day when working a desk job, but wherever you can, it is still important to make sure you are doing exercise throughout the day. One way of doing this is through walking or cycling to work depending on how far you live. Alternatively, you could get off the bus a couple of stops early to create a walk. This will also help you to feel refreshed and awake before starting work for the day. If your work schedule permits it, going on a quick run or a brisk walk part way through the day can help to split up your working day and make it go faster. It will also boost your energy levels for the afternoon, which is when you begin to feel drowsy.

When you are working at a desk, it can become easy to make excuses as to why you are not staying healthy, but if you plan your days out a little, then it can be easy to fit in various activities to your schedule which will counterbalance the fact that you are sitting down for most of the day. Not all jobs involve moving around, but there are little things you can do to ensure good health.

Related

Comments