How to stay fit while self-quarantined

A certain agency once said,

“Eventually, everyone will be quarantined to their houses with no sports to watch… and in 9 months from now, a boom of babies will be born… and we will call them Coronials.”

If the only coronavirus was human, perhaps we would have sent the best human spokespersons to strike a deal with it and end the pandemic. Unfortunately, it isn’t, and all we can do right now is count our losses and hope that our global medical experts can come up with some moments of genius sooner rather than later.

While we wait for that, many country governments have already laid down several measures to curb and contain the spread of this pandemic. And one of the most prominent of these measures is the process of self-quarantining.

What does it mean to be self-quarantined?

Self-quarantine is the process of separating and restricting the movement of people who were exposed to a contagious disease (like coronavirus) to see if they become sick. These people may have been exposed to a disease and do not know it, or they may have the disease but do not show symptoms.

From this definition, it is clearly evident why several country governments have mandated that everyone should self-quarantine and stay at home.

Unfortunately, when humans find themselves within their comfort zone and with less pressure, they tend to do four things more frequently.

Eat, sleep, relax, and repeat.

This has been the order of the day for so many of us for several weeks now, and there’s no telling how much longer we’d have to stay this way.

But with these habits (eating, sleeping, relaxing, and repeat), we run the risk of getting our bodies in a pretty bad shape.

But I’m pretty sure nobody wants to get out of this crisis looking all pumped up. To prevent this, there’s a need for a frequent fitness routine.

And here are some tips to get you started on that front.

Try to bring movements and actions into tiny moments

It doesn’t really matter what you spend most of your indoor time doing, bringing in a little bit of action into the process can help you keep fit. For instance, you can do some squats during the commercial sessions of your favorite TV show, do some heel raises when you’re in the kitchen washing dishes, or make some side lunges when you’re in your corridor doing your laundry.

Waiting for breakfast? You can do some push-ups, engage in a quick dancing competition with your kids or roommates. The idea here is to key your body active at all times, while also getting the muscles, joints, and bones are worked up.

Improvise for fitness tools

Usually, a gym is the best place to go if you want to keep fit. But since the pandemic has restricted everyone’s movement and most gyms are even closed temporarily, there’s a need to improvise and keep your body in the right shape.

Don’t have a private gym gear in your house? You can improvise for one by tossing cans of food in a bag. Though that may sound funny at first, it’s actually a form of weighting if you look closely. Have kids or partners around? Come up with games to play. Anything where you’re crawling, jumping, and skipping could be your best bet.

Follow an online fitness class

Another wonderful opportunity to keep fit during this pandemic is by taking advantage of the wealth of online fitness classes available out there. Many of these classes are free and can be found on common platforms like social media, fitness websites, YouTube, and other common digital platforms. If you don’t really know how to get started, you can take this 30 ab workout challenge, to begin with. But if you cannot do that, you need not worry. There are several other fitness challenges and exercises on the internet for you to take part in.

Challenge your friends on social media

Almost everyone across the globe is currently at home right now, meaning that you’re not the only one self-isolating in your house. In that case, why not hit up your friends via video chats and challenge them to a daily fitness regimen. Perhaps every morning, later in the evening, or any time at all. And if they aren’t available to take up your challenge, you can do yours, record a video of it, and send it to them, challenging them to send theirs. Do this every day, and you will not even miss the gym life.

Take regular walks

Even if your apartment is just a small space, walking around or walking on the spot can help you remain active. Have a call? Stand up and walk around while you receive it, instead of sitting down. Once it’s evening time, you can take a walk around your compound, or just outside your apartment pacing up and down the sidewalks. But when you do this, be sure to maintain at least 1-meter distance from other people.

Oh, don’t forget the heart

While all of the above talks about physical fitness, we shouldn’t forget to keep our cardiovascular organ active too. And the best way to get your heart exercised is to get it racing. If you have access to stairs in your house, going up and down those stairs is a great way to get your blood pumping.

Get stretched for at least 30 seconds

Oh, and lest I forget, you don’t want to miss out on your daily stretches. Stretching is essential because it helps maintain flexibility. In fact, the Mayo Clinic suggests that while we are staying at home, people should try to stretch almost regularly. And while stretching, they should try to hold each stretch for at least 30 seconds for most areas and up to 60 seconds for sore or problem areas. But please don’t bounce. You’re supposed to feel tension when you stretch, not pain.

