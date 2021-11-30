How to select the best online casino: The exclusive guide

The world of online gambling is vast and the range of alternatives seems to be endless. Of course, when there are so many options to choose from, a dilemma is inevitable. However, there are certain parameters with the help of which a player can judge the quality of an online casino. That is exactly what this article is going to talk about.

Parameters

Service: During the gameplay, players might end up encountering technical glitches. That is when they need to communicate with the operator and seek assistance. A good online casino must have a dedicated team of experts to deliver prompt solutions for complex problems. The experts must be professionally experienced as well as educationally qualified. They must be trained to exhibit polite behavior because they end up being the point of contact. How they present themselves has a big impact on the player’s perception of the casino. The most important determinant of the quality of service is the time of response. The quicker the response, the better the service. the option of live chat must be available because it ensures immediate access.

Encryption: When a player gambles online, they have to make deposits and withdrawals rather frequently. Every time they conduct a financial transaction on any website, they have to provide some necessary information like their number, their password, their address and so on. If such information ever gets leaked, it will put the player at risk. So, it is extremely crucial for the website to have special encryption. The best type of encryption is Secure Sockets Layer or SSL. It ensures cyber security and prevents infiltration from hackers. The possibility of a breach must be minimized and the data must be protected.

Catalogue: There are some casinos on the internet that have more than 5000 games in their catalogue. The range of available options must be vivid in order to keep players engaged. A catalogue should have a diverse collection including slots, craps, bingo, roulette, blackjack, poker and baccarat. Some casinos also allow players to bet on sports. Now, experts suggest that games like blackjack, poker and baccarat are better because the outcome can be influenced to some extent when players play with cards. When a game involves playing cards, players must make decisions strategically. However, games like roulette, slots, craps and bingo are more unpredictable and, as a result, more thrilling.

License: Wherever there is money involved, proper regulation is necessary. There are tons of online casinos out there looking to con inexperienced players. In a real money Poland casino, if a player encounters any form of discrepancy, he or she must be able to hold the site accountable. For that to happen, the casino needs to be a licensed one. When a gambling site has a license, it is an undeniable proof of its authenticity. The major licensing jurisdictions in the industry of online gambling are United Kingdom, Malta, Curacao, Costa Rica, Alderney, Gibraltar and Isle of Man among others.

Software: The software is one of the most essential parameters when it comes to analysing the quality of an online casino. There are casinos on the internet that are supported by more than 50 different developers at the same time. The higher the number of developers, the better the games. The pioneer of online gambling is a company called Microgaming founded in 1994. In 1996, it developed the first casino game online, i.e., Cash Splash. After that, in 1998, Microgaming developed the first online casino, i.e., Gaming Club. The first mobile-friendly casino game in the world was Pub Fruity which was developed by Microgaming in 2005. When Microgaming is in the list of developers supporting an online casino, the casino is bound to be of high quality.

Wager: Online casinos flood players with a barrage of bonuses. However, some of them impose strict wagering conditions which make it next to impossible to claim the bonuses. A bonus is futile until and unless the player is able to claim it. So, it is very important for the player to be thorough with the terms and conditions. Some gambling sites even impose a wagering limit as high as 50 times. Players must exercise caution and stick to the casinos where the wagering limits are low. The wagering limits determine how much balance a player should have in the account and how many times the player has to place bets before claiming the bonus.

Bonus: Bonuses are an online casino’s way of incentivizing players to play more. Every gambling site gives out a wide variety of bonuses but the most popular ones are free spins and cashbacks. In a free spin, the player gets to spin the reel for free. The player can play the game without having to make a deposit. This is often used as a means to promote new games by offering free trials, especially for slots. Cashbacks are when the casino reimburses the player for losing a bet in a game. Every type of bonus has some benefit or the other.

Certification: Whenever a player visits an online casino for the first time, he or she must not forget to scroll down to the bottom of the webpage as that is where the site mentions its certifications. A good online casino is usually certified by the e-Commerce & Online Gaming Regulation & Assurance or eCOGRA. It acts as an assurance of cyber security.

Conclusion

In Poland, gambling is a growing phenomenon. Earlier, it was prohibited but, in 2016, the laws were changed. More changes are expected in the upcoming years because the government has realized that online gambling can indeed be a lucrative source of revenue. Hence, the future of online gambling in Poland is looking rather bright. More and more online casinos are becoming available in Polish in order to break the barrier of language. However, people must not forget that gambling is a slippery slope and gambling addiction should never be taken lightly. As long as the player controls the habit and the habit does not control the player, it is perfectly fine.

Story by Octav Brenson

