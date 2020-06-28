How to save yourself from car accidents

One the one hand cars have revolutionized the way we travel, while on the other, it has opened up new avenues of risks for us. Statistics show that car accidents have gradually become one of the leading causes of deaths, and the recent spike in such accidents further validates that claim.

Various top manufacturers are coming up with innovative car gadgets to make the cars more exciting and safer to use. But, the problem lies with us because we do not pay heed to various reasons behind car accidents. Therefore, we have discussed here some tips about how you can save yourself from car accidents so that you can adopt these tips for the safety of your family.

Follow the traffic rules religiously

Traffic rules are established after much research so that drivers and pedestrians on the road can feel safer. Therefore, when you decide to run a red light or drive without wearing a seat belt, think twice about whether it is worth taking the risk and if you are willing to bear the cost of a competent lawyer like a Chicago car accident lawyer.

Be careful at intersections

Being watchful at intersections is vital because a considerable fraction of road accidents happen on the road intersections. Therefore, make sure that you pull into the traffic gradually and look around for fast-approaching vehicles and red-light runners until you are assimilated into the flow of traffic.

Avoid distracted driving

21st-century cars may have gotten much safer with modern technological inputs, but the same technology has also increased the likelihood of car accidents due to distracted driving. For example, you may feel the need to change the channels while driving, or watch a video on your car’s head unit, or make a supposedly urgent call. All of these actions may seem innocuous, but they all contribute to distracted driving, which can be fatal because car accidents happen in a blink of an eye.

Keep your car well maintained

Keeping your car well maintained is another tip that you must follow because sudden engine failures or tire bursts can land you in a car accident. Therefore, it is crucial that you schedule regular car maintenance sessions with a mechanic and lay strong emphasis on keeping your tires inflated.

Broaden your vision

Keeping your eye on the next vehicle is not enough to save you from potential car accidents, because you need to look beyond to be able to prepare yourself for a calamity before it happens.

Avoid tailgating

One of the common mistakes drivers often make is that they tend to drive bumper to bumper with the car in front, which is why tailgating has become one of the leading causes of car accidents. Therefore, it is paramount that you keep a safe distance from the next vehicle so that in case of an accident or sudden stoppage, you have enough time to bring your car to a halt without crashing into the rear of the vehicle in front.

Be kind to other drivers

It is a bad idea to provoke other drivers on the road and can land you in a lot of trouble, therefore, be kind to everyone on the way so that nobody feels compelled to harm you for any reason.

