How to run a successful small business in the era of COVID-19

Published Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, 9:23 am

Regardless of if your business closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, there’s something all business owners must face now – things are different. As a result, you have to operate your business differently.

Unfortunately, if you are like most people, this is new ground. An unprecedented event like COVID-19 makes it challenging to know how to move forward. While this is true, there are some tips you can use to make operating in these new times easier – for you and your customers.

Understand COVID Fatigue

So many people are tired of hearing about how businesses are responding to COVID-19. This means you have to figure out how you can adjust this new reality without adding to this sense of burnout. While it can be challenging, there are experts who have addressed this concept, and that provide some insight into what you can do.

Increase Your Advertising Efforts

While customer traffic may be growing, the economic impact of coronavirus is going to continue. This may make you think that downsizing your advertising budget is the best option. The truth is, though, that this may be the perfect time to ramp things up.

Create a Plan to Keep Your Employees Safe

Before opening your doors, make sure you have established protocols that will help your employees remain healthy. Some people are hesitant to return to work unless there are proper protections in place.

This may mean rethinking your regular cleaning practices and schedules. It is often necessary to clean work areas more often and pay closer attention to all the “high touch” areas, such as the checkout counter, doors, bathrooms, and break room. The CDC has guidelines regarding cleaning and disinfecting protocols.

You should also think about implementing wellness checks, which may include coronavirus testing and testing for antibodies, such as the Ace2 Recombinant protein. Encourage your workers to take time off if they feel ill, too. This will help everyone remain healthier.

Rethink Your Business Model and Products for the Long-Term

It’s important to note that the effect and impact of COVID-19 will be felt by many small businesses for the foreseeable future. To make sure your business survives, you must consider the long-term changes that need to be implemented. This may mean investing more in your delivery, pickup, and virtual services to make all of them a more significant part of the business.

If you haven’t yet invested too much in your digital presence – such as your social media pages and website – now is time to ramp up in this area. It may be a good idea to implement an e-commerce platform on your site, which will make it even easier for you to buy things online.

Along with investing in different business services, it may also be wise to change or expand your product offerings. For example, if you own a restaurant, you could consider offering your customers family-style meals or meal kits to take home. It may be smart to make these new offerings permanent options.

Even with the social distancing and lockdown requirements being relaxed, many people have formed new habits that could become more permanent. By making some of the changes described here, you can help your business adapt to all these changes and the “new normal.”

Make These Changes to Help Keep Your Business Afloat

When it comes to your business, you have to be willing to adapt if you want to survive. While this has always been true, it is now more accurate than ever before because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Be sure to implement the necessary changes to achieve continued success for your business.

