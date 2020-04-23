How to respond to an accusation of healthcare fraud

Published Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020

Whenever you’re accused of something, you’re left with a feeling of isolation and worry, which can be challenging to overcome. In the case of being accused of committing healthcare fraud – a serious crime prosecuted by the government – you can find yourself in court, fighting your case, often with little knowledge of the systems by which you’re being charged. In this article, you’ll learn what healthcare fraud is, and how you can best overcome the accusation that you have been a practitioner of it yourself. Read on to learn how to respond to this accusation.

Take Stock

First, on receiving your accusation, you need to take stock. Take a calm moment to investigate what you’ve been accused of, and do so with a calm head and the attitude that you will be able to overcome this challenge. Think through:

Is this accusation genuine?

Does the document look legitimate, and is it from the government?

Is the accusation document that you have comparable to others displayed online?

Have other people been accused of the same crime online? Have they shared tips?

Once you’re sure that the accusation is legitimate, you need to set out your plan for overcoming it.

Understand the Law

Many people can find themselves guilty of committing healthcare fraud without knowingly doing so. Others can find themselves wrongly accused. There are various ways in which healthcare fraud can be committed – and you’ll need to speak to a specialist to understand what you’ve been accused of specifically – but the law prosecutes in the same way. You should familiarize yourself with common practice in this area so that you’re aware of what procedures you may be asked to go through before you can clear your name. Certainly, you’ll have to fight your case.

Fighting Your Case

To make the most compelling case possible, you need to find the right lawyers to help you defend yourself. You’re looking specifically for those attorneys who have specific experience in the area of law that you’re being prosecuted under. In this regard, you can do no better than contacting the professionals at the Healthcare Fraud Group for advice about your case. They’ll be able to review your particular case, and they will be able to advise you about your potential success rate, and how you should proceed from now on under their supervision.

Winning Your Case

There are several ways in which you may win your case. An attorney may be able to refute the accusation you’ve been sent before the case heads to court, in which case your name may be cleared without causing further disruption to your life. Meanwhile, you may need to head to court, in which case your lawyers will brief you on what to say and how to act during your court case. In either case, having a group of experienced attorneys ready to defend you from the prosecution will help you stand the best possible chance of clearing your name from the hurtful accusation you’ve suffered.

These tips will help you respond wisely and calmly to an accusation of healthcare fraud made against your person now – or in the future.

