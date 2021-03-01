How to reduce the risk of a cyber attack

In a world where more and more of our activities are confined to the online world, it makes sense that cyber attacks are on the rise. Whether you run a business or you are just a personal technology user, you should do everything that you can to cut back the risk of a cyber attack occurring to you. Otherwise, the consequences can be devastating. You can end up losing access to many of your most important files and your data. Not only this, but you can find yourself taking a big hit from a financial point of view. With this in mind, here are a few of the ways that you can really cut back on the risk of a cyber attack happening to you or your company.

Bolster your current security system

A strong antivirus program and a firewall should be protecting your internet activities. If you think that you can scrimp and save by not having one, the consequences can end up being significant. You should also look at areas such as IOT Security if this in an area that applies to you. You need to think about all of the different aspects of the system that you currently have in place. It is often the case that leaks come from employee carelessness or through lack of awareness. So, a key way that you should be able to protect yourself is to make sure that everybody is properly trained in cyber security (the basics at least). With more and more people working from home laptops and smartphones, it is particularly important that all of the different aspects of your operation are kept as secure as possible. Remember, threats are continually evolving and changing, which means that your operation needs to be slick and ready to respond to these changes as they occur. If you are not prepared, it is more than likely that you are going to find yourself in hot water.

Implement a smart password system

We often think of hackers as always using extremely complex methods of accessing your data, but it is often the simple things that can prove to be effective. For example, if you do not have a strong password policy, this can easily put your data at risk. What does this mean? Well, you should use different passwords for different services. Everything should consist of a combination of letters, characters, and numbers. Plus, you should be in the habit of changing your passwords on a regular basis. Try to make them random rather than something that people could guess. As well as managing your own password policy, it is also important that you keep up with what your employees are doing. As we discussed earlier, data breaches are often the result of a human error, which is why you need to reinforce the importance of a strong password policy.

Encrypt your data

As we have already mentioned, hackers are often on the lookout for the easy targets out there. This means that you should work hard to keep all of your data encrypted. Just the sight of this may be enough to convince the hackers that it is more trouble than necessary, and they are better off going elsewhere. If they do decide to try and hack into your files, a strong level of encryption will make this task significantly more challenging.

Remember your physical security

With all the talk of digital security, we also need to mention physical security. This means not leaving your financial data clearly on display. If somebody does manage to get their hands on your smartphone or laptop, you want them to have a tricky time getting their hands on anything important. So, you should make sure that everything is password protected and make the most of all of the modern methods of security including fingerprint scanning and face recognition. Also, if you install software that helps you to track down your lost devices, this makes it much more likely that you are going to get your items back again.

Raise staff awareness

As well as keeping up a good level of knowledge yourself, it is also important that your staff members are well-aware of the latest scams that hackers are using. This way, they know what to be on the lookout for. For example, email phishing scams are still a popular way of breaching data. Therefore, everybody needs to know about the common signs of a fake email, and there also needs to be a clear system of reporting them as well.

By paying attention to the points above, you can seriously help to reduce the risk of a cyber attack. In the modern world, it is more important than ever that you take the necessary steps to protect against this increasingly common form of crime.

