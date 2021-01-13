How to pursue a career in film

Published Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, 4:48 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

While film is certainly a competitive field, it’s also a growing one. Just about everyone loves movies, which means the film industry isn’t going anywhere, anytime fast.

Whether you’re a youngster whose heart is set on a film career, or you’re already adulting at a full-time job and looking to move into the film industry, this article will help you get there.

Gain some experience

You may think that your first step is getting a degree. While that’s an invaluable component of making it in the industry, start off by gaining some experience. Whether through shadowing, volunteering, or interning, getting some experience first will give you an edge.

Some advantages of gaining experience before your degree include:

Looks great on a college resume

You’ll have a better idea of which direction you want to go in

Networking with others in the industry might just land you a job after college

You can start building a profile

Experience in the field is an invaluable tool, and you should soak up as much of it as you can.

Choose a career direction

Now, you don’t necessarily need to have a career path chosen before you enter a degree program. Sometimes, it’s just something that you figure out as you go along.

That said, having a clear direction in mind is going to be very helpful. It will help you determine which program is best for you and allow you to zone in on exactly what you want to do.

Here are some career options in film:

Actor

Director

Producer

Screenwriter

Cinematographer

Photographer

Editor

And much, much more

The field of film is wide and vast. Determining which direction you want to go in will help you learn all you can about your specialty so you can rock it at your first job.

Obtain a degree

Once you’ve gained some experience and decided which area of film you want to pursue, it’s time to get the credentials.

While you don’t absolutely need a degree to pursue film, there are plenty of advantages to getting this education. You learn a lot about the history of cinema and film theory, you’ll learn proper and technical filming techniques, you’ll have access to expensive equipment that you might not otherwise have, and most importantly, it’s a great way to start networking.

You’re going to have to do some research to find the program that’s best for you. Take a look at some of the top film schools in NYC, thoroughly research the programs, and get to applying.

Put together a portfolio

No matter what type of fancy degree you have, nothing compares to real-world experience. Put together a portfolio of your best work, and continue building it as you go along. Your portfolio is like a live resume; it acts as proof of your knowledge, skills, and creative talent.

Building a great portfolio may mean focusing less on that lucrative job in the beginning, and focusing more on any opportunity you can use to showcase your work. Be sure to include all related experiences in your portfolio, even small jobs, internships or volunteer work.

Network with others in the industry

With film school, internships, building your portfolio and seeking out jobs, networking might not be at the top of your mind. While it certainly takes a lot of time, skill, and practice to be great at networking, putting in the work is completely worth it.

Networking is an important driver of your success. It helps you get into the right places, with the right people, and form long-lasting, mutually beneficial relationships that could lead to your big break in film.

Being around those who are already doing what you want to do is not only a great learning experience, but it will help you put yourself out there, get recommendations, and possibly even job offers.

Pursuing a career in film

Because it is an extremely competitive field, pursuing a career in film can be intimidating. This article outlines some important steps that you can take to make it in this bustling industry. With a little work and a lot of ambition, you can be on the way to the career of your dreams.

Story by Joanna Stovic

Related

Comments