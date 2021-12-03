How to prove your injuries are work-related

Published Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, 2:23 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

An injury or disease induced, exacerbated to, or severely worsened by occurrences or situations in the workplace is referred to as a work-related injury. In the workplace, work-related injuries arise due to the responsibilities assigned to the individual employee. Physical wounds, work-related diseases, and cumulative tension injuries are the three types of injuries. A qualified personal injury lawyer could help you determine the legal extent of your injuries and if you have a workers compensation claim.

Common work-related injuries

These are the most frequent workplace accidents that necessitate time away from work, and you may be able to file a claim for them:

Moving or carrying items putting a strain on the muscles is one of the most reported work-related injuries.

Falls are another prevalent workplace injury. Without the necessary instruction and protective precautions, no one must operate at a height.

Mental stress is caused by excessive workload and difficulties such as harassment, and it accounts for more than 5% of employee time absence.

Even staying at a workstation for long periods might cause damage. Due to ergonomically uncomfortable workplaces, workers experience lower back discomfort and issues such as carpal tunnel syndrome.

While falling items account for fewer than 5% of major industrial injuries, they are the second leading cause of workplace deaths.

There are more workplace injuries that can cause temporary to permanent discomfort and disability. However, these five are the most prevalent ones which most employees face.

How to prove your injuries are work-related

In most cases, an injured worker does not have to establish in judgment that their condition was induced primarily by job activity. While this is the general norm, deviations do exist. A company may query or contest whether the injury was genuinely work-related in instances. In these kinds of gray-area circumstances, defining what is or is not “work-related” becomes increasingly challenging.

Prepare facts

When dealing with an employer’s insurance provider, it’s a good idea to gather all of the information that supports your argument. Additionally, ensure that you are informed of any facts that may have been used against you. Make sure you have all of the information so you can deal with any credibility difficulties that arise.

Medical reports

Carpal tunnel syndrome, spinal problems from everyday carrying, and various other illnesses induced by doing the same duties are all covered by workers’ insurance. You may require documentation from your doctor explaining the precise work activities that lead to the injury if there is no proven link between your job and your ailment.

A thorough record of your everyday duties, encompassing physical effort, increased temperatures, anxiety, and other variables, might assist you in demonstrating that your employment was harmful to your physical and mental health.

Find witnesses

The best way to strengthen your case and prove that the injury is work-related is to find witnesses. These can be people witnesses or camera footage. Anything that proves that you received these injuries from your workplace will work to get you the desired compensation. An experienced work injury lawyer can guide you through this process.

Story by Michael F. Boland, Esq. – Michael is a personal injury attorney at Philadelphia Injury Lawyers P.C.

Related



