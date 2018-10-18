How to protect your web application against attacks

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

A web application is any computer program that performs various functions using a web browser. It allows visitors to submit and acquire information from the internet. The modern day websites are way different from the static test and graphics used in early and mid-90s. Web applications are used to transmit, process and store data in a certain format such as JavaScript and HTML using CSS.

A web application attack can leave your system vulnerable and damage your business website. Web applications are used to transmit, process and store data. Web applications that run on remote servers and can be accessed through web browsers have become so popular lately. This is because a lot of people conduct their businesses online. These technologies are well secured by the technology, but they are prone to human error that can compromise the security systems. Every company needs to conduct a web application penetration testing for the vulnerability management program.

What is Web Application Penetration Testing?

This is a security test method where the security of your computer and network are evaluated by systematically verifying and validating the effectiveness of the security system. If there are any security problems sensed, the report is issued to the owner. Additionally, the owner is given a full assessment of the impact, a proposal on how to mitigate the problem and a technical solution.

The web application penetration testing should be done on Injection vulnerabilities, broken authentication, broken authorization, and improper error handling.

What is the Difference Between Vulnerability Assessments and Penetration Testing

Penetration Test- This is a detailed and intrusive test that is directed towards a specific hacking situation. The ethical hacker will try to exploit the system to gain entry and obtain important information.

This is a detailed and intrusive test that is directed towards a specific hacking situation. The ethical hacker will try to exploit the system to gain entry and obtain important information. Vulnerability Test- These are in-depth tests carried out to identify and quantify security vulnerabilities in your web application system. The organization is aware of their security problems and they need them to be eliminated or minimized to an acceptable level of risk.

Types of Web Application Penetration Testing

Gray Box- Here, the penetration tester is furnished with limited information concerning the web application. The tester can apply both manual and automatic testing methods. However, he is restricted to obtaining access to the software code and the systems architecture diagrams.

Here, the penetration tester is furnished with limited information concerning the web application. The tester can apply both manual and automatic testing methods. However, he is restricted to obtaining access to the software code and the systems architecture diagrams. Black Box- This is whereby the ethical tester has no idea of the system he is testing. The tester has only the URL and the IP address. His main objective is to protect the system from external hacking.

This is whereby the ethical tester has no idea of the system he is testing. The tester has only the URL and the IP address. His main objective is to protect the system from external hacking. White Box- Also referred to as Clear Box Testing, it is the most comprehensive testing. Here, the pen tester is fully knowledgeable of the system. He has access to source code and the software architecture diagrams of the web application. White box testing includes the code coverage, loop testing, path testing, and data flow testing among other things.

What is Manual and automated testing in penetration testing?

Both the manual and automated web application penetration testing are carried out for the same reason. The only difference is how they are carried out.

Manual Penetration Testing- The testing, the risk of the system and vulnerability is done manually by a human expert system engineer.

The testing, the risk of the system and vulnerability is done manually by a human expert system engineer. Automated Penetration Testing- The vulnerability and the risk of the system is conducted automatically using a machine. It is quick, efficient and reliable. However, automated testing has a high false positive rate and manual testing should be used to correct it.

To achieve highly effective and accurate results, the system needs to use both manual and automated penetration testing.

Factors To Consider When Choosing a Penetration Testing Partner

The web application Penetration test is expensive. There are many pen testers in the market and finding the best is quite a task, since the industry does not have an authentic web penetration evaluation test.

Here are factors you need to consider in a web application penetration testing partner.

Check and ensure that the pen tester has undertaken and passed the relevant pen testing assessments. Ask the pen tester relevant questions, such as the methodology they plan to undertake when conducting the pen test. Also, let them provide you with about 2-3 references of their previous work in the same industry. The partner should be able to address the vulnerabilities and offer a solution. As a partner, he should be able to furnish you with information on emerging issues in cybersecurity. Let the partner provide you with the methodology followed to conduct the penetration test.

Lately, web application security has become a major concern. Cyber-crimes are on the rise. Penetration testing is one of the best ways to safeguard and manage a risk-free web application.

Related

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment