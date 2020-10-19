How to properly wash your car

Published Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, 6:49 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Most people would automatically think water is necessary to properly wash a car. That is not necessarily true, especially with the new products on the market today. Waterless car wash products are not only extremely efficient, they also cut out lots of time and work. Imagine a spray on car wash product that easily wipes clean and shines. Sound too good to be true?

That might be what you’re thinking, however it is not too good to be true. It is more like too good not to use it on your car. This product is fantastic and an incredible one when it comes to any kind of coating, including ceramic coatings. Shine Armor products are just simply, wonderful and great for the vehicle. Shine and protect your vehicle today.

Washing a car can be a time consuming task from start to finish. The proper way to wash a car usually involves spraying it with water thoroughly, using a bucket and sponge and going to town on it. With waterless car wash you can simply spray and wipe with ease. Again simply wiping and then re-wiping to ensure any haze has been removed. Imagine that is the entire process. I will say it again, spray and wipe then repeat the wipe. Yes it is that easy and if you are doubting that ease and simplicity, yes it is that simple of a process. Your car will be clean, shiny and the paint will be protected.

An automobile wash without water is an excessive lubricity blended spray. It is used to closely wet a panel and carefully and definitely wipe any dust or avenue filth off to a beautiful and dry shine. Car wash spray ought to only be used on cars with mild dust accumulation. They are a fast way to ease your vehicle washes.

Should you wash your car with Shine Armor in the snow and ice? Not saying that is impossible, but you might want to wait for a sunny day to get the best results. Our preferred method is waiting for that sunny day and letting the panels warm up. Do a test before getting into a full on wash of the vehicle. Feel a panel on the side of the car with the back of your hand to experience if there is heat. If it feels appropriate then it is probably safe to go ahead and do your waterless wash that day.

Does a waterless car wash scratch my paint? No it does not. If the car is caked-up with lots of mud and grit and really dirty, it’s not ready for a waterless wash. Now, if you are good about keeping up with regular washing of your car and do not see any caked-up mud and grit on the vehicle then business is on with an Armor Shield waterless product. It makes for a fast and easy cleaning, and just got a professional and detailed looking ride.

The key to working thoroughly with a waterless vehicle cleaner and washer is to use many, easy, microfiber towels to wipe and buff. The microfiber towels can be washed and reused and it is important to not dirty one towel so badly it will not wipe a panel clean and clear.

Start with washing the entire car, the best point to begin doing this is the roof, then add the aspect of glass. Next will be the sides of the vehicle and then the hood and trunk. Lastly, keep in mind the handiest sections with the higher ones, and have a tendency to be cleaner than the decreased portions, lower areas. The front end and rear end will be next and the last portions of the car to be washed.

Steps for washing the entire car, start with the roof, then add the aspect of glass. Next will be sides of the vehicle and then the hood and trunk. And lastly keep in mind the handiest sections with the higher quantities, have a tendency to be cleaner than the decreased portions. The front end and rear end will be next and the last portions of the car to be washed. Waterless car wash is an amazing tool to keep your ride looking fresh and sharp.

Related

Comments