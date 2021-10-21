How to properly use a scalp mask for the best results

Do you love being pampered at a spa? Do you like knowing you’re taking care of yourself and your body in all the best ways? Well, try a scalp mask to give yourself that easy pampering. You will get all the spa feels by treating yourself to a scalp mask. Plus, you get the benefit of knowing you are taking care of your scalp and promoting healthy hair. You really can’t go wrong.

What does it do?

Scalp masks are made to help clean up your scalp, to put it simply. They remove excess build up that tends to gunk up right on the surface of your scalp. It also works as an exfoliator to remove all the dead skin. Not only does it clear out built up residue from hair products, it also gets right to the scalp’s surface to clean up the dead and dry skin that needs a good scrubbing.

Use a scalp mask once a week for the best results. It is also important to make sure you do a scalp mask treatment before you wash your hair.

Another fun feature of scalp masks is how they foam up when you use them. This gives them that clean and bubbly feeling, so you know you are really getting to the root of your scalp’s issues.

Help your head and the environment

So many products are filled with unnecessary chemicals. Some hair care products are even filled with chemicals that do harm rather than good. There is a great security in knowing that your hair products are made with safe and beneficial ingredients. Make sure to find hair care products that promote certain ethical standards. Your favorite scalp mask is no exception to this.

You want to use a scalp mask that can say these things:

Sulfate free

Paraben free

Phthalate free

Cruelty free

Dye free

Safe for chemically treated hair

Safe for color treated hair

Safe for all hair types

Natural fragrance

Vegan

Treat your scalp with the love that it deserves. You always want to know what goes in your products. If the product does not meet your ethical standards or personal needs, then it is not the right product for you. Find a scalp mask that can take care of you and the environment at the same time.

What to look for

It can be confusing when shopping for scalp masks. At the very least, you want a scalp mask that does the job that it states it will do. Basically, you want to clean up your scalp in a way that lasts and benefits your scalp health. You need to get rid of the build up and the gunk that sits on your head. But, this goes beyond just the build up that sits in your hair. Products and dead skin build up right on the surface of your scalp. Good scalp masks get to the base of the scalp to really treat the issue at the root of the problem.

Another feature that is a must have for good scalp masks is an exfoliating property. You need to get a scalp mask that exfoliates the skin and scrubs off the dead skin spots that may not be as loose as others.

Ingredients, ingredients, ingredients

The best hair products are made with the best ingredients. What makes up your scalp mask is how you know it’ll really get the job done. Do your research and look for ingredients that really make a difference in your scalp health.

Some great ingredients to find in a scalp mask:

Volcanic ash: this ingredient gets right to the base of the scalp and really exfoliates the surface. Volcanic ash also absorbs excessive amounts of oils that contribute to the build up you’re trying to remove.

Argan oil: this ingredient works to moisturize and hydrate. Your hair will be soft and smooth with a touch of argan oil.

Panthenol: hold in the right amount of moisture for your hair, giving it a healthy and voluminous glow.

Biotin: one of the best ingredients to help with thickening your hair.

Scalp masks that work

Finding the right hair care products can seem like a massive undertaking. However, getting the right scalp mask is always worth it. Your scalp and your hair will feel and look healthy when you take care of your scalp with a scalp mask.