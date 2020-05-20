How to prepare your YouTube videos for more likes

YouTube is now the second largest search engine, where users tend to spend a significant amount of time. Therefore, right now this is the platform where you can create a profitable business. However, gaining the user’s attention requires a lot of work. If you buy YouTube likes, you can give a much-needed boost to your videos and encourage users to be more engaged with your content. But for this to happen, you need to make sure that it actually reaches people.

So, here is what you need to do to make your videos visible to as many users as possible. Remember to buy YouTube likes beforehand, so that you can encourage them the explore your channel.

Write Catchy Video Titles with Your Main Keywords

When a user is searching for a video to watch he looks at the title, the description, the number of views, and likes that the video has. If other users have liked this video, then he believes that the content will be good. The first thing to attract the user’s attention is to write a catchy title. Try to make it funny, but informative at the same time. Moreover, don’t forget to include your main keywords, as they will help the algorithm index your video.

Write Descriptions Filled with Keywords

Next, write an informative description. Make sure that the first 140 characters of your description contain your main keywords as this is what the user will read before clicking your video. In your description, you can promote your channel, encourage the user to hit like and subscribe, and promote your other social media platform. If you buy YouTube subscribers beforehand, the user will be more likely to do those things.

Create an Eye-catching Thumbnail

YouTube, by default, will pick a still from your video for a thumbnail. However, the optimal solution is to create a thumbnail of your own that is relevant to your video, but eye-catching. The thumbnail, along with the video’s title, is the first thing that a user notices. For this, you can also take some inspiration from the big YouTube channels.

Fill Out the Tags

When you upload a video, don’t forget to write as many tags as you can. The tags are great for your video’s SEO and help the YouTube algorithm index your video. The tags should be words that describe what your video is about so that it appears when a user performs a relevant search.

Use Cards and Annotations in Your Videos

Once you have managed to gain the user’s attention, you should also give him easy ways to access the rest of your videos. One way to do that is by adding cards and annotations to your YouTube videos, that link to other ones. In the same way, you can place an annotation to ask the user to like and subscribe.

Create an Awesome End Screen

The end screen of your video is the place to promote yourself. Thank your audience for tuning in, provide links to other videos, and a link to your channel. Your end screen should encourage the user to remain in your channel and explore your content.

The number of likes is an indicator of the quality of your work that can give an extra motive to the viewers. For this reason, you should buy YouTube likes and invest in the engagement of your audience.

