How to prepare for the Tokyo Olympic Games (short guide)

The Olympics are nearly here and the world couldn’t be more excited.

Every four years, the sacred Olympics return to entertain and captivate the masses. From track and field to swimming, there’s something for everyone. Even non-sport fans can’t help but tune in – after all, the Olympics is an event like no other.

Where are the 2021 Olympics taking place?

The 2021 Olympics (which was delayed from 2020) will take place in beautiful Tokyo, Japan.

How long will the Olympics last?

The Tokyo Olympics will run from July 23rd until August 8th.

Fans can rejoice, as this means they will be treated to over two weeks of action.

How can I prepare for the Tokyo Olympic games?

Because the Olympics only come around once every four years, it’s important to efficiently prepare for the games and savor every moment. Here are some tips for how you can do this:

Read about the latest betting odds

The Olympics is truly a golden time for betting. Across the world, millions of fans will be placing bets on who they think will win, from the 100m races to beach volleyball.

Fans bet on the Olympics because it adds an extra layer of fun to the event. Sure, watching the Olympics is incredibly thrilling – but betting takes the excitement to a different level. It allows you to put your knowledge to the test and engage in friendly competition with your friends and family.

Here are the latest Olympic games odds for you to check out.

Remember, make sure to research athletes and their records before betting on them. This way, you’ll have a better chance of winning!

Prioritize your viewing schedule

Unfortunately, it’s almost humanly impossible to watch every single event live at the Olympics. This is because – quite simply – there are too many competitions taking place.

Therefore, you need to prioritize your viewing schedule so you don’t miss out on your favorite sports.

Check out the Summer Olympics 2021 schedule to see the dates and times for each event.

For example, if you’re a fan of women’s gymnastics, it kicks off on July 24th.

Follow your favorite athletes on Instagram

The Olympics is important to the fans. Ultimately, though, it means the most to the athletes who have trained day and night for four years – talk about pressure.

Simone Biles (USA gymnastics hero) and Aomi Osaka (Japan’s best hope of winning at the tennis) are just some of the star names that will be there. So, make sure to follow your favorites on Instagram to get instant updates on their preparations and progress. Plus, you’ll get an insight into the daily lives of elite-level athletes – and can even send them messages of love and support.

Prepare your viewing setup

If you’re watching the Olympics from your home, it’s a good idea to make sure you have the perfect viewing setup before the July 23rd start date.

The crowds are always incredible at the games, so sound is super important. It’s recommended that you invest in a surround sound speaker system to pick up on all the sounds, from crowd chants to the cheers of joy from the athletes.

You should also invest in a high-quality TV so that you are fully immersed in the thrills and spills that take place.