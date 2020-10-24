How to participate in the Staunton Historic Preservation Commission Courthouse meeting

The Staunton Historic Preservation Commission announced updated guidelines involving public participation for the regular meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 27.

The agenda for the meeting includes review of an application for a certificate of appropriateness involving the Augusta County Courthouse.

The application, submitted by Augusta County, jumpstarts a renewed effort to rehab the 1901 courthouse and the nearby Echols Building, two signature buildings completed in Staunton by noted architect T.J. Collins.

An electronic version of the application is available.

The guidelines were developed, according to the city, due to a purported increasing prevalence of COVID-19 cases in the area, though data from the Virginia Department of Health doesn’t bear out any real increase in COVID-19 in the area.

According to the VDH dashboard, the seven-day rolling average of new reported COVID-19 positive tests per day in Staunton is 4.0.

Four new positive tests. Per day.

Public Participation

The public may participate in the meeting either in-person or by telephone. Due to the limited seating in Council Chambers, interested parties are encouraged to participate by phone.

Comments for the public record may also be emailed to staff at nesselrodtlm@ci.staunton.va.us by Tuesday, Oct. 27, at noon.

Public comment in-person or by telephone on the date of the meeting will be subject to a time limit imposed by the Commission. Persons with hearing loss or speech impairment desiring to attend the public meeting may contact Linda Nesselrodt by email at nesselrodtlm@ci.staunton.va.us to request an interpreter.

Guidelines for participation by telephone are available online.

Specific Guidelines for In-Person Participation

Entry to City Hall will be restricted to the main level, side entrance on Central Avenue.

Each individual will be subject to temperature screening. Any individual with a temperature exceeding 100.3° will be denied entry to City Hall and will be provided with information about alternative means to submit input to the Commission.

Face coverings are required while inside City Hall. Additionally, 6-foot social distancing must be practiced.

City Hall accommodates 35 members of the public at any one time (in both Council Chambers and the first floor lobby of City Hall). Individuals will be permitted entry on a first come, first served basis. Once capacity is reached, individuals may wait in a line outside City Hall, managed by city staff, and will be permitted entry one person at a time to address the Commission.

