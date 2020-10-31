How to organically grow your business

Published Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, 9:47 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Starting a business is not easy and comes with many challenges. It is a costly and time-consuming process that has the added pressure of needing quick results. Many small business owners make the mistake of thinking once their business is set up, the hard work is over. Unfortunately, the hard work is just starting.

Growing a business in a field of competition is not easy to do. The internet has been amazing for many reasons… consumers can do anything they want, such as stream movies, watch videos, listen to music, play at the best casino online, interact socially, and find information. Consumers also now have more choice than ever.

Your small business is not competing against rivals in your location anymore, it is competing against every company in the world within your niche. So, how do you grow organically amidst this stiff competition?

Let’s find out.

Firstly, it’s worth noting organic growth is less risky that taking gambles to grow quickly. Slow and steady can often lead to major success.

Have a website that appeals to customers

In the digital age, your website is your storefront… it is the representation of your business for most customers. Even if you have a physical location, for the majority of customers your website is your business! Having a website that is accessible, easy-to-use, and looks good is one of the most important first steps for a small business in the digital age.

On the business side, you should employ both standard search engine optimization (SEO) and technical SEO. The first helps your website rank higher on search engines based on keywords and content, which the second ensures there are no technical problems hampering the ranking of your site.

Social media marketing has become essential

Social media marketing is something of a contradiction. On the one hand, it is perhaps the most powerful marketing tool you have at your disposal. On the other hand, it is not the be all and end all digital marketing like some people suggest. You can find success without social media, but it is so much easier to find it with platforms like Facebook and Twitter.

One of the best things about social media marketing is it is virtually free and allows you to compete with larger organizations on a more even playing field. Furthermore, social media is a perfect avenue for market research because you can connect directly with consumers. You can learn what they like, what they don’t, and tailor your services to what you find.

Virtual events are here to stay

One of the biggest digital marketing trends in 2020 was the rise in virtual events. Consumers have become accustomed to watching events and live streams online. Hosting virtual events instead of physical exhibitions or conferences can help you reach many more customers. People won’t be constrained by location or the number of attendees you can host. However, you will need to employ other digital marketing techniques to attract people who want to check out you virtual events.

Related

Comments