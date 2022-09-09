How To Open An NFL Sports Betting Account In Wyoming | NFL Betting Guide
Although Wyoming may not have an NFL side, it couldn’t be easier to bet on your favourite football team this season with any one of the offshore sites that we have found on offer. Football fans in Wyoming need to look no further for all their betting needs, as we have all the information you need to set up your betting account and claim your free bets, no matter what restrictions are in your state!
How To Sign Up To Betting Sites For NFL
Signing up for a betting site is simple and anyone in Wyoming can do it following these simple steps below.
Can I Bet On The NFL In Wyoming
Sports betting in Wyoming was made legal in 2021, meaning that betting on the NFL couldn’t be easier this season, with our offshore betting sites enabling you to bet on the NFL from whatever state you live in for free, even if sports betting has restrictions in your state.
The 2022/23 football campaign started this week, with the Bills enjoying success against the Rams in the opening match of the season. The Bills are currently the favourites to win it all this season, with the New York side (+600) to lift the Vince Lombardi at the end of the season.
If it’s not Super Bowl markets you fancy however there are hundreds of others available, making it easy to bet on the NFL this season even if it’s all new to you.
Super Bowl LVII Odds
|Team
|Super Bowl LVII odds
|Buffalo Bills
|+600
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+900
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+1000
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+1100
|Los Angeles Rams
|+1100
|Green Bay Packers
|+1200
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+1600
|San Francisco 49ers
|+1600
|Baltimore Ravens
|+1800
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+2000
|Dallas Cowboys
|+2200
|Denver Broncos
|+2200
|Indianapolis Colts
|+2200
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+3300
