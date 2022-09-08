How To Open An NFL Sports Betting Account In Rhode Island | NFL Betting Guide
The 2022/23 NFL season is almost here and for fans in Rhode Island we have a betting guide just for you! This guide will provide you with step-by-step instructions on how to set up an account on the best NFL betting sites.
How To Sign Up To Betting Sites For NFL in Rhode Island
Signing up for a betting site is simple and anyone in Rhode Island can do it following these simple steps below.
The Best Rhode Island Betting Sites For NFL 2022
75% Crypto Deposit Bonus up to $750
Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus
50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000
100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000
100% deposit match up to $500
100% crypto bonus up to $1000
Get a $1000 Welcome Bonus when Joining JazzSports
50% deposit match up to $1000
Can I Bet On The NFL In Rhode Island
Online betting is legal in the state of Rhode Island meaning you are able to bet on the NFL however you want. This article will give you some offshore betting sites as alternatives which have highly competitive odds as well as amazing platforms. These sites also have exclusive sign up offers which you will want to get your hands on to make some money during the 2022/23 NFL season.
Super Bowl LVII Odds
|Team
|Super Bowl LVII odds
|Buffalo Bills
|+600
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+900
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+1000
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+1100
|Los Angeles Rams
|+1100
|Green Bay Packers
|+1200
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+1600
|San Francisco 49ers
|+1600
|Baltimore Ravens
|+1800
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+2000
|Dallas Cowboys
|+2200
|Denver Broncos
|+2200
|Indianapolis Colts
|+2200
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+3300
Our Picks For The Best NFL Sports Books
Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus
Bovada are our top pick for NFL betting this season – they are the proprieties of one of the smoothest offshore betting platforms we have come across, and with a welcome bonus of a 110% deposit match up to $750, it is a must to use these this NFL season.
Bovada Promo Code Terms And Conditions
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
- NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
EveryGame – $750 Sign Up Bonus
If you haven’t signed up to EveryGame, you will be able to get access to the best mobile offshore betting site, while also claiming a $750 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS.
They are the most long-established on our list and have a history of supplying users with thousands of fantastic odds, perfect for the start of the NFL season.
- 100% up to $250 Bonus on first three deposits.
- The bonus code can be redeemed upon each of the first three deposits within 100 days of the sign-up.
- The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
- The sum of the deposit and the bonus are subject to rollover requirements of 8x at min. odds of -200 (1.5) before a new bonus can be redeemed.