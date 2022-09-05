How To Open An NFL Sports Betting Account In New Jersey | NFL Betting Guide
Both the New York Jets and the New York Giants are currently +15000 with bookmakers to win the Super Bowl, you can bet on these markets and much more no matter what state you’re in, with any one of the offshore betting sites we have offered on this page.
How To Sign Up To Betting Sites For NFL
Signing up for a betting site is simple and anyone in New Jersey can do it following these simple steps below.
- Click here to sign up to Bovada and open an account.
- Next once you have created an account deposit funds.
- Place your bets on the NFL!
The Best Betting Sites For NFL 2022
75% Crypto Deposit Bonus up to $750
Up To $150 Sign Up Bonus
50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000
100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000
100% deposit match up to $500
100% crypto bonus up to $1000
Get a $1000 Welcome Bonus when Joining JazzSports
50% deposit match up to $1000
Can I Bet On The NFL In New Jersey
With two sides in the NFL, New Jersey football fans will be eager to learn where they can bet ahead of the new NFL season which commences later this week. All the offshore betting sites listed on this page make it easy to bet in whatever state you’re in, no matter the restrictions.
Although both New Jersey sides lie as outsiders to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy, they are both at the same odds the Bengals were at this point last season before they made it all the way to the Super Bowl.
Super Bowl LVII Odds
|Team
|Super Bowl LVII odds
|Buffalo Bills
|+600
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+900
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+1000
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+1100
|Los Angeles Rams
|+1100
|Green Bay Packers
|+1200
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+1600
|San Francisco 49ers
|+1600
|Baltimore Ravens
|+1800
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+2000
|Dallas Cowboys
|+2200
|Denver Broncos
|+2200
|Indianapolis Colts
|+2200
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+3300
Our Picks For The Best NFL Sports Books
Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus
Bovada are our top pick for NFL betting this season – they are the proprieties of one of the smoothest offshore betting platforms we have come across, and with a welcome bonus of a 110% deposit match up to $750, it is a must to use these this NFL season.
Bovada Promo Code Terms And Conditions
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
- NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
EveryGame – $150 Sign Up Bonus
If you haven’t signed up to EveryGame, you will be able to get access to the best mobile offshore betting site, while also claiming a $150 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS.
They are the most long-established on our list and have a history of supplying users with thousands of fantastic odds, perfect for the start of the NFL season.