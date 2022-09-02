How To Open An NFL Sports Betting Account In Georgia | NFL Betting Guide
NFL is back underway next week and we have a betting guide just for you in Georgia. This guide will provide you with instructions on how to set up an account on the best NFL betting sites so you can start your betting journey.
How To Sign Up To Betting Sites For NFL
Signing up for a betting site is simple and anyone in Georgia can do it following these simple steps below.
- Click here to sign up to Bovada and open an account.
- Next once you have created an account deposit funds.
- Place your bets on the NFL!
The Best Betting Sites For NFL 2022
Can I Bet On The NFL In Georgia
Online betting is illegal in Georgia meaning you are unable to place bets on the NFL online. However, with the offshore betting sites we provide in this guide you are able to gamble legally. Not only do these sites give you access to betting on the NFL they also have highly competitive odds giving you the chance to make some serious money. Below are the Super Bowl winner odds and our picks for the best offshore betting sites.
Super Bowl LVII Odds
|Team
|Super Bowl LVII odds
|Buffalo Bills
|+600
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+900
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+1000
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+1100
|Los Angeles Rams
|+1100
|Green Bay Packers
|+1200
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+1600
|San Francisco 49ers
|+1600
|Baltimore Ravens
|+1800
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+2000
|Dallas Cowboys
|+2200
|Denver Broncos
|+2200
|Indianapolis Colts
|+2200
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+3300
Our Picks For The Best NFL Sports Books
Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus
Bovada not only have one of the smoothest platforms we have come across, they are also offering new suers the chance to claim a welcome bonus with a 110% deposit match up to $750.
With lots of chances to make a profit with the welcome bonus and football returning next week, there is no better time than now to sign up.
Bovada Promo Code Terms And Conditions
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
- NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Click here to get your $750 in bonus cash
EveryGame – $150 Sign Up Bonus
EveryGame make it into our top two sites due to the fact they are the best mobile offshore betting site, meaning users who like to bet on the go will find their platform a pleasure to use, with its simple and smooth navigation around the site.
They are among the most well-established offshore sites having been founded in 1996, and their reputation as a solid bookmaker is further backed up by their new user offering, where customers can receive a $150 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS.
Click here to get your $150 in bonus cash