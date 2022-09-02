How to open An NFL Sports Betting Account in Florida | NFL Betting Guide
With the NFL season fast approaching, it couldn’t be easier to open a betting account no matter what state you live in, and we have all the information you need to set up your account and claim your free bets now!
How To Open A Sports Book Account For The NFL 2022-23
See below for step-by-step instructions for signing up to Bovada, who are our number one pick for the best offshore bookmaker ahead of the return of football next week.
- Click here to open an account ready for the NFL 2022-23
- Transfer over a qualifying deposit with code INSIDERS after creating an account
- Receive your very own NFL sports betting bonus.
The Best NFL Sports Betting Sites for 2022
75% Crypto Deposit Bonus up to $750
Up To $150 Sign Up Bonus
50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000
100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000
100% deposit match up to $500
100% crypto bonus up to $1000
Get a $1000 Welcome Bonus when Joining JazzSports
50% deposit match up to $1000
Can I Bet on the NFL in Florida?
Although sports betting may be a restricted luxury in Florida, it is still possible to bet on the NFL using any one of the offshore betting sites listed on this page.
That means that you can make the most out of any one of the offers available to bet on hundreds of NFL markets completely legally, no matter what state you’re in.
Super Bowl Odds For 2022/23
|Team
|Super Bowl LVII odds
|Buffalo Bills
|+600
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+900
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+1000
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+1100
|Los Angeles Rams
|+1100
|Green Bay Packers
|+1200
Our Picks For The Best NFL Betting Sports Books
Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus
Bovada are our top pick for NFL betting this season – they are the proprieties of one of the smoothest offshore betting platforms we have come across, and with a fantastic welcome bonus with a 50% match up to $1000, it is a no-brainer to sign up today.
Bovada Promo Code Terms And Conditions
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
- NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Click HERE below to get $750 in bonus cash
EveryGame – $150 Sign Up Bonus
Those yet to sign up to EveryGame will be able to sink their teeth into the best mobile offshore betting site, while also claiming a $150 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS.
Created in 1996, they are the most long-established on our list and have a reputation for supplying users with thousands of fantastic odds, perfect for the start of the NFL season.