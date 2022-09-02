How To Open An NFL Sports Betting Account In Connecticut | NFL Betting Guide

maxbarlow
Last updated:

NFL action is back underway next week and for fans in Connecticut we have a betting guide just for you. In this guide we will show you how to set up an account on the best NFL betting sites so you can start making your money.

How To Sign Up To Betting Sites For NFL

Signing up for a betting site is simple and anyone in Alabama can do it following these simple steps below.

  1. Click here to sign up to Bovada and open an account.
  2. Next once you have created an account deposit funds.
  3. Place your bets on the NFL!

The Best Betting Sites For NFL 2022

Sites
Highlights
Register

100% deposit match up to $1,000

Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Claim Offer

Up To $150 Sign Up Bonus

100% Up to $50 bonus. Receive up to $50 on each on your first 3 deposits within 100 days of sign up. Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing.
Claim Offer

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.
Claim Offer

100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more.
Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Claim Offer

100% crypto bonus up to $1000

Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook.
Claim Offer

Get a $1000 Welcome Bonus when Joining JazzSports

Accepts Players from All US States
Claim Offer

50% deposit match up to $1000

50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA
Claim Offer

Can I Bet On The NFL In Connecticut

Online betting is legal in Connecticut so you are able to place any bet you would like on the NFL this season. So in this guide we will show you the best sites to use and the different markets you are able to bet on. We will also provide you with some amazing sign up offers to get your season started.

Super Bowl LVII Odds

Team Super Bowl LVII odds
Buffalo Bills +600
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900
Kansas City Chiefs +1000
Los Angeles Chargers +1100
Los Angeles Rams +1100
Green Bay Packers +1200
Cincinnati Bengals +1600
San Francisco 49ers +1600
Baltimore Ravens +1800
Philadelphia Eagles +2000
Dallas Cowboys +2200
Denver Broncos +2200
Indianapolis Colts +2200
Las Vegas Raiders +3300

What Markets Can I Bet On The Best Betting Sites For NFL?

There are several different markets you can bet on in the NFL. Below we explain each one and how to do it.

Moneyline is the simplest form of NFL betting. It’s a 2-way format where you choose one of the two teams in a game to win. The main aspect to watch when placing your bet is the odds of each team. If you bet on one of the heavy favorites you are going to win less money than if you find a well valued underdog.

Coming next is Spread Betting. In American Football Spread Betting shows the advantage or disadvantage based on a teams expected win or loss margin. You can either cover or try to beat the spread. Covering is where you bet on a favorite to win the match by more points than the given line. However, beating the spread is exactly the opposite, because you bet on the underdog to win or lose by fewer points than the handicap.

Finally, is NFL Props. Prop bets are based on a team or athletes performance throughout a game or even season. There are several props you can choose from but the favorites are the Over/Under markets which can be used on different aspects of the game such as quarterbacks’, running backs’ or wide receivers’ yards (passing, rushing or receiving).

Our Picks For The Best NFL Sports Books

Bovada – $1000 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovado not only have one of the smoothest platforms we have come across, they are also offering new suers the chance to claim a welcome bonus with a 110% deposit match up to $1000.

With lots of chances to make a profit with the welcome bonus and football returning next week, there is no better time than now to sign up.

Bovada Promo Code Terms And Conditions

  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click here to get your $1000 in bonus cash

EveryGame – $150 Sign Up Bonus

EveryGame make it into our top two sites due to the fact they are the best mobile offshore betting site, meaning users who like to bet on the go will find their platform a pleasure to use, with its simple and smooth navigation around the site.

They are among the most well-established offshore sites having been founded in 1996, and their reputation as a solid bookmaker is further backed up by their new user offering, where customers can receive a $150 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS.

Click here to get your $150 in bonus cash

 

