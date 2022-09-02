How To Open An NFL Sports Betting Account In Connecticut | NFL Betting Guide
NFL action is back underway next week and for fans in Connecticut we have a betting guide just for you. In this guide we will show you how to set up an account on the best NFL betting sites so you can start making your money.
How To Sign Up To Betting Sites For NFL
Signing up for a betting site is simple and anyone can do it following these simple steps below.
- Click here to sign up to Bovada and open an account.
- Next once you have created an account deposit funds.
- Place your bets on the NFL!
The Best Betting Sites For NFL 2022
Can I Bet On The NFL In Connecticut
Online betting is legal in Connecticut so you are able to place any bet you would like on the NFL this season. So in this guide we will show you the best sites to use and the different markets you are able to bet on. We will also provide you with some amazing sign up offers to get your season started.
Super Bowl LVII Odds
|Team
|Super Bowl LVII odds
|Buffalo Bills
|+600
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+900
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+1000
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+1100
|Los Angeles Rams
|+1100
|Green Bay Packers
|+1200
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+1600
|San Francisco 49ers
|+1600
|Baltimore Ravens
|+1800
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+2000
|Dallas Cowboys
|+2200
|Denver Broncos
|+2200
|Indianapolis Colts
|+2200
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+3300
What Markets Can I Bet On The Best Betting Sites For NFL?
There are several different markets you can bet on in the NFL. Below we explain each one and how to do it.
Moneyline is the simplest form of NFL betting. It’s a 2-way format where you choose one of the two teams in a game to win. The main aspect to watch when placing your bet is the odds of each team. If you bet on one of the heavy favorites you are going to win less money than if you find a well valued underdog.
Coming next is Spread Betting. In American Football Spread Betting shows the advantage or disadvantage based on a teams expected win or loss margin. You can either cover or try to beat the spread. Covering is where you bet on a favorite to win the match by more points than the given line. However, beating the spread is exactly the opposite, because you bet on the underdog to win or lose by fewer points than the handicap.
Finally, is NFL Props. Prop bets are based on a team or athletes performance throughout a game or even season. There are several props you can choose from but the favorites are the Over/Under markets which can be used on different aspects of the game such as quarterbacks’, running backs’ or wide receivers’ yards (passing, rushing or receiving).
Our Picks For The Best NFL Sports Books
Bovada – $1000 Exclusive Welcome Bonus
Bovado not only have one of the smoothest platforms we have come across, they are also offering new suers the chance to claim a welcome bonus with a 110% deposit match up to $1000.
With lots of chances to make a profit with the welcome bonus and football returning next week, there is no better time than now to sign up.
Bovada Promo Code Terms And Conditions
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Click here to get your $1000 in bonus cash
EveryGame – $150 Sign Up Bonus
EveryGame make it into our top two sites due to the fact they are the best mobile offshore betting site, meaning users who like to bet on the go will find their platform a pleasure to use, with its simple and smooth navigation around the site.
They are among the most well-established offshore sites having been founded in 1996, and their reputation as a solid bookmaker is further backed up by their new user offering, where customers can receive a $150 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS.
Click here to get your $150 in bonus cash