How To Open An NFL Sports Betting Account In Colorado | NFL Betting Guide
NFL action is returning next week and if your from Colorado then there’s no need to worry as this guide will show you how to set up a betting account on the best NFL betting sites!
How To Sign Up To Betting Sites For NFL
Signing up for a betting site is simple and anyone in Colorado can do it
The Best Betting Sites For NFL 2022
Can I Bet On The NFL In Colorado
Although Colorado has strict laws prohibiting any form of online betting throughout the state there is no need to worry. In this guide are going to provide you with the top offshore bookmakers which can be accessed anywhere on the globe. Not only does this make online betting legal within Colorado these sites have a huge range of competitive odds. Check out the Super Bowl odds and different NFL betting markets below.
Super Bowl LVII Odds
|Team
|Super Bowl LVII odds
|Buffalo Bills
|+600
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+900
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+1000
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+1100
|Los Angeles Rams
|+1100
|Green Bay Packers
|+1200
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+1600
|San Francisco 49ers
|+1600
|Baltimore Ravens
|+1800
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+2000
|Dallas Cowboys
|+2200
|Denver Broncos
|+2200
|Indianapolis Colts
|+2200
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+3300
What Markets Can I Bet On The Best Betting Sites For NFL?
Below we explain several of the markets you are able to bet on in the NFL.
Coming first is Moneyline and this is known as the simplest from of NFL betting. It is a 2-way betting format where you pick either of the teams playing to go on and win the match. The main variable when choosing who to bet on is the odds of each team. If you are to bet on a heavy favorite you are likely to win less money but if you can find an underdog at good value you are able to make money very quickly.
The next market you can bet on is Spread Betting. In NFL Spread Betting, also known as handicap, shows the advantage or disadvantage devised on a teams expected win or loss margin. First you can cover the spread which is where you bet on a favorite to win the match by more points than the given line. There is also trying to beat the spread which is exactly the opposite. This is because you bet on the underdog to win or lose by fewer points than the handicap. The beauty of this is your team could lose the game but you can still beat the spread.
Finally, there are also special betting markets and one is NFL Props. Prop bets are based either on a team or athletes performance throughout a game and sometimes the season. There are a variety of props you can choose from but the favorites are Over/Under markets which can be used on different aspects of the game.
Our Picks For The Best NFL Sports Books
Bovada are our top pick for NFL betting this season. They have one of the smoothest offshore platforms with a very simple layout for all people to use.

Their high quality streaming services are unmatched
Their high quality streaming services are unmatched and they have a brilliant welcome offer with a 50% match up to $1000 which can also be used on the 20+ other sports they have to offer.
EveryGame also has one of the best offshore sites for NFL betting this season.

Created in 1996, they are the most long-established site on our list.
Created in 1996, they are the most long-established site on our list.
