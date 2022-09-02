How To Open An NFL Sports Betting Account In Alabama | NFL Betting Guide

maxbarlow
Last updated:

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

The NFL is back underway next week and there are some great fixtures ready for you to make some money on. Here’s all the information you need to create a betting account and start your betting journey.

How To Sign Up To Betting Sites For NFL

Signing up for a betting site is simple and anyone in Alabama can do it following these simple steps below.

  1. Click here to sign up to Bovada and open an account.
  2. Next once you have created an account deposit funds.
  3. Place your bets on the NFL!

The Best Betting Sites For NFL 2022

Sites
Highlights
Register

100% deposit match up to $1,000

Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Claim Offer

Up To $150 Sign Up Bonus

100% Up to $50 bonus. Receive up to $50 on each on your first 3 deposits within 100 days of sign up. Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing.
Claim Offer

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.
Claim Offer

100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more.
Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Claim Offer

100% crypto bonus up to $1000

Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook.
Claim Offer

Get a $1000 Welcome Bonus when Joining JazzSports

Accepts Players from All US States
Claim Offer

50% deposit match up to $1000

50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA
Claim Offer

Can I Bet On The NFL In Alabama

Although Alabama has strict laws prohibiting most forms of betting throughout the state there is no need to worry. We are going to provide you with the top offshore bookmakers which can be accessed anywhere on the globe. Not only this make betting legal but these sites have a wide range of competitive odds which can even be better than sites within legal states. Below you can see a list of the top betting sites for the NFL this season.

Super Bowl LVII Odds

Team Super Bowl LVII odds
Buffalo Bills +600
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900
Kansas City Chiefs +1000
Los Angeles Chargers +1100
Los Angeles Rams +1100
Green Bay Packers +1200
Cincinnati Bengals +1600
San Francisco 49ers +1600
Baltimore Ravens +1800
Philadelphia Eagles +2000
Dallas Cowboys +2200
Denver Broncos +2200
Indianapolis Colts +2200
Las Vegas Raiders +3300

What Markets Can I Bet On The Best Betting Sites For NFL?

There are lots of different markets you are able to bet on in NFL. Below we explain each one and how to do it.

First up is Moneyline and it is the simplest type of NFL betting. It’s a 2-way format where you pick one of two teams playing to win the match. The main variable when placing your bet is the odds of each team. If you bet on a steep favorite you are likely to win less money, however if you can find a well valued underdog you are able to make money very quickly.

Next up is Spread Betting. In NFL Spread Betting which is also known as handicap shows the advantage or disadvantage based on a teams expected win or loss margin. Covering the spread is where you bet on a favorite to win the match by more points than the given line. However, trying to beat the spread is exactly the opposite, because you bet on the underdog to win or lose by fewer points than the handicap. It’s important to understand that a team can lose a game but beat the spread.

Finally, moving on to special betting markets is NFL Props. Prop bets are based on a team or athletes performance throughout a game or even season. There are several props you can choose from however, the favorites are Over/Under markets which can be used on different aspects of the game such as quarterbacks’, running backs’ or wide receivers’ yards (passing, rushing or receiving).

Our Picks For The Best NFL Sports Books

Bovada – $1000 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada are a top betting site for this upcoming NFL season. They have high quality streaming services and their parlay building capabilities are top draw.

Their welcome offer is also one that should be taken advantage of with a 50% match up to $1000 which can also be used on the 20+ other sports they have to offer.

Bovada Promo Code Terms And Conditions

  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click here to get your $1000 in bonus cash

EveryGame – $150 Sign Up Bonus

EveryGame have one of the best offshore betting sites available. Their wide range of deposit methods is unmatched meaning you can even use crypto to fund your betting.

Competitive odds on a variety of American sports mean they are also a great place for betting, and ahead of the NFL returning, it is a no brainer to make use of their $150 sign up bonus.

Click here to get your $150 in bonus cash

 

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage


maxbarlow

Junior content producer apprentice at Finxio helping to produce content across several sites. Sport Business Management graduate at Sheffield Hallam University and huge Manchester United fan.