How To Open An NFL Sports Betting Account In Alabama | NFL Betting Guide
The NFL is back underway next week and there are some great fixtures ready for you to make some money on. Here’s all the information you need to create a betting account and start your betting journey.
How To Sign Up To Betting Sites For NFL
Signing up for a betting site is simple and anyone in Alabama can do it following these simple steps below.
- Next once you have created an account deposit funds.
- Place your bets on the NFL!
The Best Betting Sites For NFL 2022
Can I Bet On The NFL In Alabama
Although Alabama has strict laws prohibiting most forms of betting throughout the state there is no need to worry. We are going to provide you with the top offshore bookmakers which can be accessed anywhere on the globe. Not only this make betting legal but these sites have a wide range of competitive odds which can even be better than sites within legal states. Below you can see a list of the top betting sites for the NFL this season.
Super Bowl LVII Odds
|Team
|Super Bowl LVII odds
|Buffalo Bills
|+600
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+900
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+1000
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+1100
|Los Angeles Rams
|+1100
|Green Bay Packers
|+1200
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+1600
|San Francisco 49ers
|+1600
|Baltimore Ravens
|+1800
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+2000
|Dallas Cowboys
|+2200
|Denver Broncos
|+2200
|Indianapolis Colts
|+2200
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+3300
What Markets Can I Bet On The Best Betting Sites For NFL?
There are lots of different markets you are able to bet on in NFL. Below we explain each one and how to do it.
First up is Moneyline and it is the simplest type of NFL betting. It’s a 2-way format where you pick one of two teams playing to win the match. The main variable when placing your bet is the odds of each team. If you bet on a steep favorite you are likely to win less money, however if you can find a well valued underdog you are able to make money very quickly.
Next up is Spread Betting. In NFL Spread Betting which is also known as handicap shows the advantage or disadvantage based on a teams expected win or loss margin. Covering the spread is where you bet on a favorite to win the match by more points than the given line. However, trying to beat the spread is exactly the opposite, because you bet on the underdog to win or lose by fewer points than the handicap. It’s important to understand that a team can lose a game but beat the spread.
Finally, moving on to special betting markets is NFL Props. Prop bets are based on a team or athletes performance throughout a game or even season. There are several props you can choose from however, the favorites are Over/Under markets which can be used on different aspects of the game such as quarterbacks’, running backs’ or wide receivers’ yards (passing, rushing or receiving).
Our Picks For The Best NFL Sports Books
Bovada – $1000 Exclusive Welcome Bonus
Bovada are a top betting site for this upcoming NFL season. They have high quality streaming services and their parlay building capabilities are top draw.
Their welcome offer is also one that should be taken advantage of with a 50% match up to $1000 which can also be used on the 20+ other sports they have to offer.
Bovada Promo Code Terms And Conditions
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
EveryGame – $150 Sign Up Bonus
EveryGame have one of the best offshore betting sites available. Their wide range of deposit methods is unmatched meaning you can even use crypto to fund your betting.
Competitive odds on a variety of American sports mean they are also a great place for betting, and ahead of the NFL returning, it is a no brainer to make use of their $150 sign up bonus.
