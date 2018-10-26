How to manage your time wisely and ace your midterms

While it is too often overlooked as a significant factor in academia, mental health is one of the most important elements of university and college life to account for in one’s day-to-day as a student. One of the best ways to succeed in your studies is by taking care of yourself.

This is easier said than done, however; self-care involves avoiding mental fatigue and extreme amounts of stress. Rather than bingeing on coffee and staying up all night to finish an essay or study for that big upcoming midterm that you’ve been putting off for works, here are a few ways to effectively manage your time and, in doing so, stay healthy.

Don’t Overwhelm Yourself With Deadlines

Assignments will undoubtedly pile up during your time at school, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of the world. So long as you stick to a specific schedule with the aim of spreading out your workload in a way that benefits you, it’ll be at least a bit easier to get through everything. This means you need to be working away slowly, rather than cramming information at the very last minute.

Pay Attention To Your Physical And Mental Health

It’s easy to forget that we have bodies, particularly if we’re prone to looking at screens all day long and sitting in similarly uncomfortable positions for hours at a time. Your body is constantly talking to you, subtly speaking of its likes and dislikes, as well as its fundamental needs as a delicate, organic entity. This means that your activities need to be diverse, if not well-rounded.

It’s necessary to do things like clearing your schedule for an hour or two in order to exercise and move around a little. After hours of sitting in an office chair, or lying in bed for days at a time, as you type out an essay or ten, your body will feel a lot of duress from being stationary. Do take a few minutes during each hour of your study session to stretch and walk around. Ideally, a sustained workout will allow your body to feel the burn that it so desperately needs.

Be Mindful Of Your Sleeping Habits

Additionally, exercise and maintaining your cool will help you maintain a reasonable sleep schedule. If you’re tossing and turning for hours on end, thinking endlessly about the deadlines that are looming in your calendar, shut-eye doesn’t sound like it’s in the cards for you.

Sleep, unfortunately, is one of the top factors pertaining to time management. If you’re sleeping at unreasonable hours, or not at all, your days are not going to be productive. Sluggishness is difficult to shake if your body doesn’t have the resources to fight it off. This is perhaps the most relevant aspect of time-management – fortunately, if you seek out professional consultation for your educational woes, you’ll sleep like a baby with the knowledge that your grades are about to increase tenfold.

